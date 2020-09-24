Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Pazham Podi - Kerala's Sweet And Crispy Banana Fritters 

Pazham pori is a popular Malabari snack relished during tea-time

Highlights Bananas are a source of good carbs

Bananas are immensely versatile

You can use bananas to make a range of snacks

Kerala's rich culinary legacy continues to inspire many a foodies and chefs. Kerala's food is popular for making use of local fruits and vegetables like banana and jackfruit, and ingredients such as coconut oil; and the varied cooking techniques that truly sets this cuisine apart. You can find a range of hearty and wholesome mains in the God's own country, but if you ask us, we certainly have a soft-corner for the snacks coming from this region. Crispy, soft, savoury, sweet - you can find snacks of all kinds in Kerala and never be bored. Pazham Pori is one such unique snack that always wins us over for its simplicity, burst of flavours.





For the uninitiated, Kerala is renowned for its banana plantation, which explains the prominence of bananas in their snacks. Now, most of us (read: fans) are aware of Kerala's smashing banana chips, but we recommend you also try the pazham pori. These delish fritters made with bananas, coated with refined flour batter boast with a medley of flavours, too hard to resist. Here's how you can make the simple snack at home.





(Also Read: Not Just The Fruit, You Can Use Every Part Of Banana Plant To Make Delish Food)





Ingredients:

2 Large, Ripe Bananas

Half Cup Maida or All-Purpose Flour

½ tsp Turmeric Powder

½ tsp Baking Soda

Water as required

Oil to fry

Method:





1. In a bowl, take maida, turmeric powder, baking soda. You can also add 1 tsp of rice flour to make your fritters extra crispy. Mix well.





2. Gradually start adding water and made a smooth batter. Make sure the batter is no too thin, smooth out the lumps if any. You can keep it on the slightly thicker side, so that the bananas are coated nicely.





3. Take the banana, slice them in two parts vertically, and then cut equal-sized chunks horizontally. You can decide the thickness yourself.





4. Now dip these banana chunks and medium hot oil, until both the sides are golden.





5. Place the pazham poris in kitchen paper towels to drain out excess oil. Serve hot.





Pro tip: Take long, ripe banana also known as Nendram Pazham.





Try this yummy fritters at home and share your thoughts with us.







