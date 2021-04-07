It is tough to enter a debate with rajma lovers, especially because more rajma lovers are expected to join them in convincing you how it is the best Indian vegetarian dish ever. Rajma-rice is one of India's most celebrated comfort foods. Rajma or kidney beans belong to the legume family. They are rich in antioxidants, protein, fibre, it helps stabilizing blood sugar levels as it also has low glycemic index. Besides India, kidney beans are also very popular in Mexican cuisine. A lot of you may have bit into a burrito and felt 'this feels so desi', that is because of the inclusion of kidney beans.

Kidney beans are also known as Rajma in Hindi

Although, kidney beans are incredibly versatile, most people like to prepare a simple curry of it using some garam masala, chillies, ginger, garlic and onion. But did you know that the same curry can be made without the addition of onions and garlic. Yes, it is impossible to imagine an Indian curry without onions or garlic; but a lot of people prefer it that way, for a variety of reasons. Even Ayurveda recommends ditching onions and garlic every once in a while, especially when you are looking for a light, satvik meal.

Rajma Chawal is India's favourite confort food

Both onion and garlic add a hot, pungent flavour to our curries, but it is possible to mimic the same with a handful of our kitchen ingredients, without making the curry too heavy or robust.

This rajma curry is brimming with goodness of tomatoes, ginger, ghee, garam masala, cumin seeds, butter, red chilli powder, coriander powder and green chillies. It is rich with flavour that are oddly familiar despite ruling out onions and garlic. The curry also has the added goodness of roasted chana.

To make this rajma, you need to boil the kidney beans in advance with baking soda. Cook rajma until it is soft, you can use a pressure cooker for the same. Strain the liquid, do not toss it away. Grind chanas and all masalas together, until you get a fine garam masala. Drop the tomatoes in a pan, stir-fry till oil separates, add masala, cook again till oil-separates. Then add the spice powders and rajma. Mix well and serve hot. Click here for detailed recipe.

