SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Saffron Chicken At Home

Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Saffron Chicken At Home

The sheer variety of Indian chicken dishes is a proof in itself of how we love to drool over them. Here is a delightful saffron chicken recipe that you would love to try at home.

Aanchal Mathur  |  Updated: July 25, 2020 18:12 IST

Reddit
Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Saffron Chicken At Home

Indian chicken dishes boasts of an endless variety.

Highlights
  • Chicken dishes are a rage in India with a huge variety
  • One can cook interesting chicken dishes with just a few spices
  • Here is a delicious saffron chicken recipe that you can try at home

Indian cuisine has a repertoire of rich and wholesome curries that never fails to impress. And if you are a fan of Indian chicken curries you would know the countless variety that exist in this country. As a result, over the time, Indian chefs have become experimental when it comes to chicken Chicken is a versatile meat that can be marinated and cooked in many spices and styles, promising a blast each time.

From the classic butter chicken and kadhai chicken to chicken rara and malai chicken, Indian chicken curries boasts of such an endless variety that one can almost have a different chicken curry every day for dinner! Picture some succulent chunks of chicken simmering in tantalising gravy with an inviting aroma- a chicken curry is the ultimate crowd pleaser, be it in a restaurant or on an Indian dinner party menu.

And while India boasts of various flavours of chicken curries from different regions, a simple change in one or two ingredients can make for an all new chicken curry. For instance, this saffron chicken curry which is a mouth-watering melange of spices along with saffron (kesar), lending a glorious yellow tint to the curry.

(Also Read: 28 Best Indian Chicken Recipes)

ed5m7gt

Saffron, one of the most expensive spices in the world, is an excellent substitute for synthetic food colours, especially in the Indian cuisine. Apart from rich Indian curries, the spice is also used in traditional Indian desserts such as kheer and shrikhand. In this chicken recipe, fried chicken chunks are added and cooked with a mix of aromatic spices such as ginger powder, cloves, cinnamon, saunf and red chilli powder before topping it with saffron threads. The dish is covered and slow-cooked till the chicken is completely infused with the saffron flavour.

Find the full recipe of saffron chicken here.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Saffron, besides being a beautiful addition to a number of dishes, also has many health benefits. Apart from protecting against cancer with the help of water soluble carotene called crocin, saffron has also demonstrated in many studies to be useful in the treatment of age related mental impairment. Most common of all, saffron is a stimulant tonic and very effective to soothe cold and fever.

Saffron chicken is a wonderful dinner option when paired with rice or roti. Try it at home and let us know your experience in the comments section below.

Comments

About Aanchal MathurAanchal doesn't share food. A cake in her vicinity is sure to disappear in a record time of 10 seconds. Besides loading up on sugar, she loves bingeing on FRIENDS with a plate of momos. Most likely to find her soulmate on a food app.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Chicken CurryChicken RecipesIndian Chicken Recipes
5 Best Chicken Wings Recipes You Can Try At Home
5 Best Chicken Wings Recipes You Can Try At Home
Bakrid 2020: 5 Regional India Mutton Curries You Can Try At Home
Bakrid 2020: 5 Regional India Mutton Curries You Can Try At Home

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 