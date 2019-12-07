Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Soft, Spongy Idli In Pressure Cooker (Recipe Video)

Idli is perfect when it is soft and fluffy. Follow these cooking tips.

Highlights Here are some great tips on how to make the perfect idli.

This recipe uses pressure cooker instead of idli steamer.

Watch the recipe video to make soft and fluffy idli in minutes.

There are very few Indian delicacies that are light, healthy, simple and plain; but turn out to be super delicious. Idli is one of them, and we are sure you'll agree with it. Idli is almost a breakfast staple in many households, though it can be had for any other meal, and as evening snack as well. Idli combined with sambhar and coconut chutney in a south Indian platter is one of the ideal meals we can have. However, idli alone with sambhar and chutney or just chutney is also a great option. Idli is mostly made with a batter of rice and lentils, but can be made with number of other foods like suji (semolina), and oats flour.





This recipe video shared on YouTube channel 'Cooking With Reshu' gives us some great tips on how to make the perfect idli that is fluffy, soft and spongy. Idli is usually made in a special idli maker or steamer, but this recipe makes use of pressure cooker, which is always present in all Indian kitchens. It is easy, fuss-free and quick to make.





Food vlogger Reshu hands out some useful tips to make soft and squidgy idli -





1. Make the batter of suji, curd and water and let it rest for at least 15 minutes. This lets the suji to rise and become fluffy.

2. Always add baking soda product just before steaming the idli.

3. Remove the whistle of pressure cooker because steam needs to build up inside it.

For detailed step-by-step instructions, watch the recipe video for making soft, instant idli in pressure cooker here -



