From comfort food to party delicacy, delicious and wholesome chicken curry is ideal for all situations. There is a certain pleasure we receive in a spicy chicken curry that can't be described in words. India is filled with a variety of chicken curries from different parts of the country, that's how much we love curries. One such is the kofta curry. Inspired by the Persian and Mughlai cuisine, the kofta is a unique and elegant curry that has a rich culinary history. Popularly, the kofta curry is a non-vegetarian dish where the kofta or meatballs are made of mutton keema. We have found a kofta curry that doesn't use the traditional mutton keema but instead uses chicken to make the kofta balls. So, if you love chicken, then try out this chicken kofta recipe!





Serve this with rice or roti.

Chicken Kofta Recipe: How To Make Chicken Kofta Curry

In a mixing bowl, add chicken mince, onions, green chillies, garlic and coriander leaves. Mix it well, and make balls of the mixture. Keep it in the refrigerator. Next, fry onions and grind them into a paste with curd.

Heat oil in a pan, add the whole spices and ginger-garlic paste. once the raw smell is gone, add the brown paste and tomato puree. Add all the spice powders except garam masala. Fry on low heat with a splash of water for 2-3 mins till oil separates. Add water and garam masala. Slide in the meatballs and cover pan. Let the kofta cook for 20-25 minutes.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Chicken Kofta Curry.





Serve this kofta curry with rice or tandoori roti, and you will have a party on a plate.





Sounds delicious, doesn't it? Make this spicy chicken kofta at home and amaze your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section how you liked them.









