The best way to start the day is with eggs! This protein-filled superfood is loaded with several nutrients, making it an excellent choice for breakfast. The egg is one of the most versatile foods we know of, it can be whipped up into different mouth-watering dishes like frittatas, French toast and more. The classic way of eating eggs for breakfast is the omelette. With a few simple ingredients, you can easily make a scrumptious omelette. This recipe can be a quick breakfast or an elaborate meal, depending on the recipe. Therefore, we have brought a list of recipes that shall let you make cheese omelette in seven different and delicious ways!





Also Read: Tandoori Chicken Pizza, Sandwich And More: 5 Tandoori Chicken Recipes That Will Make Your Mouth Water

Here Are 7 Cheese Omelette Recipes For A Delicious Breakfast:

1. Plain Cheese Omelette

All you need is cheese, eggs and seasoning to get a simple, yet delicious omelette recipe that is gooey and cheesy in the centre. If you wish to give your simple omelette an interesting and flavourful upgrade, this cheese omelette recipe is something you can consider.





Click here for the recipe Cheese Omelette.





Mushroom and cheese omelette

2. Mushroom And Cheese Omelette

As the name suggests, this omelette recipe is packed with the goodness of mushrooms and cheesy that melt in your mouth in every bite. With that, all the ingredients of this dish give you a good amount of nutrition as well!





Click here for the recipe Mushroom And Cheese Omelette.

3. Cheese Onion Omelette

If you are looking for a quick breakfast, make your omelette with onion and parmesan and garnish with parsley. You will get a delicious breakfast recipe.





Click here for the recipe Cheese Onion Omelette.

4. Potato And Cheese Omelette

A fairly simple recipe, it can be made with just a couple of main ingredients, eggs, potato, cheese and salt. You can customize the spices to adjust the flavours as per your palate.





Click here for the recipe Potato And Cheese Omelette.

5. Pocket-Sized Omelette

If you want a quick and easy breakfast that can be easily had on the go, then this pocket-sized cheesy omelette is perfect for you. This pocket-sized deliciousness can be made in just 20 minutes. It includes the goodness of spinach as well.





Click here for the recipe Pocket-Sized Omelette.











Spanish omelette

6. Spanish Omelette

With chillies, potatoes and loads of cheese, this omelette recipe is simply irresistible. This omelette is a popular winter breakfast.





Click here for the recipe for Spanish Omelette.

7. Pizza Omelette

Who doesn't love pizza?! Now you can eat this delicious delicacy in the morning. The flavour of pizza is always a hit and eggs are a nutritious and easy go-to ingredient for any busy day. Pizza omelette is a fuss-free way to enjoy the taste of pizza without any guilt trip.





Click here for the recipe for a Pizza Omelette.





Try out these delicious omelette recipes and tell us which one is your favourite in the comments section.