Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Toothsome Matar Kachori (Watch Video)

The festive season is upon us and we are ready for all the indulgence that is to follow. In a few days we would be gearing up for Diwali. Diwali is one of the most widely celebrated festivals of India. The festival of lights celebrates the homecoming of Lord Rama after his war with Ravana. Like every Indian festival, feasting is an essential component of Diwali celebrations. Think Diwali, and you are bound to picture decadent sweets and desserts, but you can always make room for some savouries. There's a range of traditional delicacies that you can indulge in this festive season. In fact, this Diwali surprise your loved ones by preparing some of these treats at home.





Kachori is a North Indian delicacy, which resembles a fried, stuffed pastry. Matar kachori is a decadent maida-based snack with a fiery filling of peas and a whole lot of masalas. This recipe of matar kachori by popular blogger and YouTuber Manjula Jain is ideal for Diwali parties, Sunday brunches and evening binges. You can team this kachori with tamarind or coriander chutney. The recipe was published on the YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen'. Kachori is one of the most popular Indian snacks. Matar kachori happens to be a staple breakfast delicacy up in North, especially in states like Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Here's a recipe video of matar kachori. Try it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.





