Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Traditional Maharashtrian Kothimbir Vade 

Highlights Maharashtrian snacks are a hit across the country

Vadas are famously enjoyed during tea-time

Kothimbir in Marathi means coriander

There is no dearth of tea-time snacks and tit bits in Maharashtrian cuisine. While vada pav and batata vada have gained global stardom, there are many traditional snacks that are waiting for their due. In terms of textures and flavour, they are no less; most of these scrummy snacks are also made with readily available ingredients at home. The Maharashtrian Kothimbir Vade is one such stellar snack that usually packs the goodness of gram flour, onions, coriander leaves, garlic and chilli ginger paste. In Marathi, "kothimbir" or "kothmir" stands for coriander leaves. Coriander leaves are a main ingredient in this snack and are not used as just a garnish. You can easily make the snack at home and we bet you would not be able to stop at one. Follow this step-by-step video recipe by Mumbai-based blogger Alpa Modi and take your guests by surprise.





This recipe posted on the YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. These vadas are super crispy and rich. Since you are making these vadas at home, you can also tone down the heat. Make it as fiery or mellow as you want. You can also sprinkle some dry garlic chutney/powder on top. It is the same chutney that is often served with vada pav. You can also serve these vadas with any chutney or dip of your choice. They make for an amazing company for your evening tea. Try it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below!

Watch: How To Make Traditional Maharashtrian Kothimbir Vade

