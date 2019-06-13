SEARCH
Maharashtra's Favourite Misal Pav With A Tandoori Twist, Watch How To Make This Fiery Dish At Home

Misal is feisty curry made with moth beans also known as missal. Made with a melange of hearty spices, onion, garlic, ginger and chillies.

NDTV Food Desk  |  Updated: June 13, 2019 18:16 IST

Highlights
  • Maharashtrian curries are teeming with eclectic flavours
  • Misal is made with the goodness of moth beans
  • The fiery curry is famously served with pav

If you are into Maharashtrian food, you may be privy to the cuisine's love affair with all things spicy and hot. Perhaps, the fact that it was among the first regions to be introduced with chillies, may have something to do with the fixation. Whatever may be the reason, we simply love them and if it is as wholesome and lip-smacking as misal, we don't mind second or third helping either. Misal is feisty curry made with moth beans also known as missal. Made with a melange of hearty spices, onion, garlic, ginger and chillies - this toothsome delight is also traditionally topped with boiled potatoes, chiwda,sev, chopped onions, coriander and green chillies. Often paired with pav, misal pav is one of the most beloved street food items of Maharashtra, it is also highly popular in Gujarat. 

In this special recipe Mumbai-based YouTuber Alpa Modi gives a delish tandoori take to the traditional recipe. The ingredients she uses in the recipe can be easily found in any market. Dried coconut, mustard seeds, oil, hing, curry leaves, finely chopped onions, ginger, garlic, tomatoes, Kashmiri red chilli powder, goda masala or garam masala, dhaniya jeera powder and, of course, the sprouted moth beans. Cook the curry well so that the masalas mingle well with the beans. This tandoori missal pav is not so spicy. If your heat tolerance is not that great, you can enjoy this curry too. Team them with soft pavs and enjoy!

