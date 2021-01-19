Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Tulsi Ajwain Mahi Tikka For An Impressive Starter

Tulsi ajwain tikka recipe is a must-try.

It is fish tikka made with basil paste, ajwain and other spices.

Here's an easy recipe to make it at home.

Looking for a unique appetiser for an impressive start to your get-together? Your search ends here. We want you to get over the usual chicken tikka and paneer tikka and surprise your guests with this never-seen-before snack that is sure to impress all. This is tulsi ajwain ka mahi tikka, a mouthwatering fish tikka is loaded with a melange of flavours from different spices and herbs. Not only is this snack extremely delicious, it is also healthy because it is baked. Talk about making a good impression - you're going to nail it with this recipe!





Tulsi Ajwain Benefits

This fish tikka boasts of the goodness from tulsi (basil leaves) and ajwain (carom seeds), both of which offer a myriad of health benefits along with their striking flavours.





Dr. Ashutosh Gautam tells us about the benefits of tulsi, "Basil is highly rich in antioxidants, which are known to boost immunity and protect from infections and illnesses like diabetes and high blood pressure. It contains linoleic acid, which is very good for skin health."





Ayurvedic expert, Dr.B.N. Sinha reveals, "Carom seeds are great for digestion. They help ease indigestion and symptoms like stomach pain or burning sensation. Ajwain seeds are also rich in fiber, minerals, vitamins and antioxidants."

(Also Read: Tulsi-Ajwain Water Can Be Ideal For Detox And Weight Loss; How To Make It)





Tulsi Ajwain Ka Mahi Tikka

This fish tikka is very easy to make and tastes simply superb. Fish is smeared with a creamy mixture of curd and cream, flavoured with a range of spices and basil paste.





Here's the complete, step-by-step recipe of tulsi ajwain ka mahi tikki.





You need some very common ingredients to make this tikka. First marinate fish in a pool of hung curd, flavoured with ginger, garlic, green chilli, basil, ajwain, garam masala, cardamom powder, dairy cream, kasuri methi and lemon juice. Then just secure the fish pieces in skewers and bake or roast in tandoor or oven.





You can even make the tikka on gas in a pan greased with some oil if you don't have a tandoor or oven at home. The fish tikka will taste just as great.









