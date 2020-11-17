Tulsi-Ajwain Water Can Be Ideal For Post-Diwali Detox And Weight Loss; How To Make It

You may include this detox drink in your everyday morning ritual

Highlights We found you simple detox water that includes every healthy nutrient

Tulsi may also promote metabolism and weight loss

Ajwain helps release gastric juices in the stomach

Festivities and weight gain go hand-in-hand. Most of us put on some extra kilos after bingeing on those appetising ladoos, barfis and other festive foods. And from the very next day, we all look for diet and detox plans that can help us flush out the toxins from the body and lose some weight easily. Same is the scenario at present when we are trying to get back in shape after a bit too much indulgence during Diwali and Bhai Dooj. While losing weight is no one-day affair, the inclusion of some detox drink in our weight loss diet can accelerate the journey and balance the metabolism for overall nourishment.





Keeping this in mind, we found you simple detox water that includes every nutrient you need to boost digestion, metabolism and detoxification; for the unversed, these factors further promote weight loss. The drink is made of tulsi (Holy basil) and ajwain (carom seeds) - both of which have extensive usage in traditional medical practice since ages.





Health Benefits Of Tulsi | Tulsi For Weight Loss:

According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, tulsi is a storehouse of antioxidants that help prevent our body against free radical damages. If consumed daily, this medicinal herb may also promote metabolism and weight loss. Besides, it is enriched with immunomodulatory, antitussive and expectorant properties that help fight cough, cold and several respiratory troubles.

Health Benefits Of Ajwain | Ajwain For Weight Loss:

There's no denying that fact that healthy gut helps promote weight loss. And ajwain since ages is known to boost gut health. It helps release gastric juices in the stomach, speeding up the process of digestion and prevents acidity and chronic gastric troubles. Alongside, it also makes for a great kadha when paired with tulsi that is deemed to fight seasonal cough and cold.





How To Make Tulsi-Ajwain Water For Detox And Weight Loss:

Soak a teaspoon of dry roasted ajwain in a glass of water, overnight.

Next morning boil the ajwain-infused water with 4-5 tulsi leaves.

Strain the water in a glass and have it hot or cold.

You may include this detox drink in your everyday morning ritual for an overall healthy mind and body. But always remember, moderation is the key!











(Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)











