Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Your 'Besan Kadhi' The Right Amount Of 'Khatta' Or Sour

Besan is also known as gram flour

There are many ways in which you can make your kadhi sour

'Kadhi Chawal'- the name itself is enough to fill us with sheer happiness and child-like joy. The tangy comfort food has found scores of fans across home and abroad, and the popularity only seems to be growing! Seldom have we heard anyone disapproving the combination. Alternatively, people also like to pair their kadhis with roti or thepla. For the uninitiated, kadhi is a thick curry made with besann (or gram flour), curd and some select spices. It may or may not have pakodas (fried fritters, typically made of onions). This smashing Indian curry is a must have at every major vegetarian spread, and one of the key qualities of kadhi is its characteristic tanginess. It is needs to be little 'khatta' or sour to be really qualified as good. So if you think, you are having a tough time making your kadhi 'khatti' or sour, we have got you some expert tips from some top chefs of Delhi.





The first rule is obviously to use the right kind of curd. Make sure it is fermented well. You can make you own 'khatti dahi' that too without waiting for hours . Michelin plate winner Chef Dayashankar Sharma shares his own quick recipe.





Ingredients:





Milk powder 1 cup

Room temperature water 1/2 cup

White vinegar 6 tablespoons

Method:





Mix water and milk powder together with no lumps.

Add vinegar mix

Transfer this mixture in bowls for half in an hour in a fridge. Your sour curd is ready.

"To give it a slightly more sour edge you can add some raw mango powder or amchur and a scintillating tempering of mustard seeds," Chef Dayashankar adds.

(Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: 7 Ways To Use Leftover Curd In Cooking (Recipes Inside)





Curd helps make kadhi more tantalising

Chef Sumit Sethi, Crowne Plaza Today New Delhi Okhla, seems to echo the idea too. "Amchur powder (dry mango powder) and anardana (dried seeds of the pomegranate fruit) is my go-to ingredients to give a tangy twist to the humble kadhi. I love innovating with this dish by replacing the quintessential sour curd with tamarind extract, boiled tomato puree & mashed unripe mangoes and lime juice. If nothing works, the vinegar in my kitchen comes to my rescue. However, I make sure that I don't use flavoured vinegar", he says.





Here is our favourite recipe of kadhi. Try it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments.













