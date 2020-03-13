Indian Cooking Tips: Make Instant Bread Chutney For South Indian Meals When Pressed For Time (Recipe Video)

This bread chutney will go with all your south Indian meals.

South Indian food is not as much fun without a serving of chutney on the side. Be it dosa, idli or vada sambhar, chutney is a must. And, when we think of chutney for south Indian foods, coconut chutney is what comes to mind first. If you are preparing a full-fledged meal, making coconut chutney is just a tiny process in between. But, you might not have access to coconut all the time, especially if you are not living in the coastal areas of the country. Or, you may not have much time to prepare the coconut chutney. A quick alternative can be this chutney made of bread that is omnipresent in all households. And, don't worry; this instant bread chutney will taste just as great as your favourite coconut chutney.





To make this chutney, all you need are some bread slices and a handful of common kitchen ingredients. Gently, tear off the sides of the bread, then shred it and put the bread pieces in the mixer. Add some curd and salt, and grind it well. You can add water to attain a smooth consistency for the chutney. Prepare tempering or tadka and pour over the chutney.





The curd will impart a luscious, milky white colour and sour flavour to the chutney. Bread will lend a grainy texture and will add depth to it. Watch the recipe video posted on YouTube channel 'Cooking With Reshu' and make this instant chutney for all south Indian meals when you are pressed for time. This chutney will complement all your favourite meals perfectly.

