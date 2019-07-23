Monsoon Binge: Move Over Pudina Chutney, Try These Yummy Dips For Your Pakodas This Season

picy, sweet, zingy - there are options galore, if you are trying to explore and experiment.

Nippy and gorgeous, the weather right now is ideal for a long drive, reading a book, chat over a cup of masala chai and, of course, bingeing on spicy pakodas.Pakodas and monsoons are a match made in heaven and while there are many who would disagree, but that does not take away from the fact that pakodas are the most popularly prepared snack in the season. Crunchy and deep-fried, pakodas can be stuffed with anything aloo, pyaaz or paneer. And, if you are still not convinced, try pairing them with the right chutney. Accompaniments can make or break your whole eating experience. If you are bored of the run-off the-mill pudina chutney, you can try a bevy of other dips to dunk your pakodas in. Spicy, sweet, zingy - there are options galore, if you are trying to explore and experiment.







Here Are Some Options You Can Try:



1. Mango Feta Dip





Mangoes would be going away from your local fruit-carts soon, so make the most of season's last offerings. The slightly sweet and tangy dip is rich and full of lip-smacking flavours. Dip and munch.





2. Basil chutney





Made with goodness of fresh basil, coriander leaves, apples, chilli and onion, this zingy chutney is a blast with just about anything. Bring in those pakodas and start noshing.





3. Tomato Chutney





Traditional and ever-so-delightful, this tomato chutney is ideal for those who like their accompaniments to be a little spicy. Not just your pakodas, this chutney goes very well with vadas and idlis too.





4. Mooli Ki Chutney





This cool chutney pairs very well with all things hot and fiery. Made with goodness of radish, walnut, green chilli and coriander leaves, this chutney is a delicious amalgam of flavours.







5. Sour Cream





This easy-to-make dip is traditionally paired with toasts, bagels, and scones. It also serves as a base for some creamy salad dressings, and as a topping for baked potatoes. You can also use the tangy and creamy dip for your home-made fritters. Trust us, you would love it!



