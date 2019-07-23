SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Monsoon Binge: Move Over Pudina Chutney, Try These Yummy Dips For Your Pakodas This Season

Monsoon Binge: Move Over Pudina Chutney, Try These Yummy Dips For Your Pakodas This Season

If you are bored of the run-off the-mill pudina chutney, you can try a bevy of other dips to dunk your pakodas in.

NDTV Food Desk  |  Updated: July 23, 2019 17:13 IST

Reddit
Monsoon Binge: Move Over Pudina Chutney, Try These Yummy Dips For Your Pakodas This Season

picy, sweet, zingy - there are options galore, if you are trying to explore and experiment.

Nippy and gorgeous, the weather right now is ideal for a long drive, reading a book, chat over a cup of masala chai and, of course, bingeing on spicy pakodas.Pakodas and monsoons are a match made in heaven and while there are many who would disagree, but that does not take away from the fact that pakodas are the most popularly prepared snack in the season. Crunchy and deep-fried, pakodas can be stuffed with anything aloo, pyaaz or paneer. And, if you are still not convinced, try pairing them with the right chutney. Accompaniments can make or break your whole eating experience. If you are bored of the run-off the-mill pudina chutney, you can try a bevy of other dips to dunk your pakodas in. Spicy, sweet, zingy - there are options galore, if you are trying to explore and experiment.


Here Are Some Options You Can Try:


1. Mango Feta Dip

Mangoes would be going away from your local fruit-carts soon, so make the most of season's last offerings. The slightly sweet and tangy dip is rich and full of lip-smacking flavours. Dip and munch. 

(Also Read: )

fith7e1o
Mangoes would be going away from your local fruit-carts soon

2. Basil chutney

Made with goodness of fresh basil, coriander leaves, apples, chilli and onion, this zingy chutney is a blast with just about anything. Bring in those pakodas and start noshing.

(Also Read: )

chutney
Made with goodness of fresh basil, coriander leaves and apples, this chutney is a blast of flavours 

3. Tomato Chutney

Traditional and ever-so-delightful, this tomato chutney is ideal for those who like their accompaniments to be a little spicy. Not just your pakodas, this chutney goes very well with vadas and idlis too. 

(Also Read: )

hqrqk6m
Not just your pakodas, this chutney goes very well with vadas and idlis too.

4. Mooli Ki Chutney

This cool chutney pairs very well with all things hot and fiery. Made with goodness of radish, walnut, green chilli and coriander leaves, this chutney is a delicious amalgam of flavours. 


5. Sour Cream

This easy-to-make dip is traditionally paired with toasts, bagels, and scones. It also serves as a base for some creamy salad dressings, and as a topping for baked potatoes. You can also use the tangy and creamy dip for your home-made fritters. Trust us, you would love it! 

Comments

sour cream
You can also use the tangy and creamy dip for your home-made fritters.
This monsoon, give your conventional idea of snacking an experimental spin. Team your pakodas with these unique dips and let us know how you feel. If you have any more fun and indulgent recipes to share for monsoon, do write to us in the comments section below. 


For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  MonsoonPakodaChutney
Review: T'Wok In Karol Bagh Delivers Authentic Pan-Asian Fare At Your Doorstep
Review: T'Wok In Karol Bagh Delivers Authentic Pan-Asian Fare At Your Doorstep
Diabetes Diet: This High-Fibre Vegetarian Breakfast Is Ideal For Diabetics
Diabetes Diet: This High-Fibre Vegetarian Breakfast Is Ideal For Diabetics

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2019 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 