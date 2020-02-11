Weight Loss: This Instant Tomato Chutney Recipe Can Spice Up Your Diet Trail

Tomato has 18 calories per 100 grams

Tomato, the red, juicy and plumpy vegetable, is an integral part of any Indian dish. From raw to cooked, it is a vegetable that can be consumed in any form. Apart from its distinct usage, tomato is well recognised by food experts and nutritionists as nutrition filled food. One of the most significant benefits of tomato is its ability to burn fat. Tomato is low in calorie (18 calories in 100 grams, as per the USDA) and carbohydrate. One of the richest source of vitamin C and beta carotene, it promotes heart health. It is also abundantly loaded with antioxidants (lycopene), vitamins and minerals. Tomatoes are also rich in fibre. They not only keep a person full for a longer time, but also promotes good metabolism; both of these lead to weight management.











Many of you, who are on a weight loss trail, undergo the dilemma of what to cook that will make one meal different from the other and also affordable. Hence, we bring you an easy tomato chutney recipe that can be prepared in just 5 to 7 minutes. This can work as a perfect accompaniment for you boiled and not so spicy food during your weight loss trail. Try this quick and easy dip with boiled oats or dalia and spice up your meal.







Burnt Tomato Chutney Recipe:

Ingredients:

Tomato- 1





Onion- 1 tbsp (finely chopped)





Green Chilli- 1 (finely chopped)





Garlic- 2 cloves (finely chopped)





Fresh Coriander leaves- 1 tsp (finely chopped)





Mustard Oil- 1 tsp





Cumin- half tsp





Coriander- half tsp





Red Chilli- half





Black Salt- as per taste





Sugar- as per taste





Lime (optional)





Preparation:

Roast cumin, coriander and red chilli and grind them in mortar and pestle to prepare the spice mix (the mix should be coarse for better taste). Keep it aside.





Put the tomato on high-flame oven and burn it well (make sure the skin of the tomato turns black).





Peel the skin and mash it with hand.





Add green chilli, garlic, onion, freshly chopped coriander leaves, spice mix, black salt, sugar and some mustard oil and mix them well.





If you feel the tomato is sweet, add some lime juice to it.











This tomato chutney also works as a perfect dip to different kind of wafers or starters in a party. Try preparing this chutney at home and let us know with what you liked it the most. Enjoy!



















