Indian Cooking Hacks: These Air Fryer Makhana Munchies Are Perfect For Your Weight Loss Diet

Move over boring weight-loss-friendly salads and treat your taste buds with something more eclectic and flavourful; after all, weight loss is not just about eating bland foods! With just little efforts, you can make your weight loss journey enjoyable and sail through smooth. How, you ask? Turn the regular staple delights at home into weight-loss-friendly ones. For instance, you can bring to your rescue makhanas or fox nuts. Makhanas have paved their way into the list of 'healthy foods' for all the right reasons. Not only are they low in sodium, cholesterol and fat, but also gluten-free and protein-rich, which makes them quite filling. Adding makhanas to your diet may help stimulate your weight loss, provided you consume them in their roasted form and not fried.





An easy way to roast makhanas and turn them into flavourful munchies is by cooking them in an air fryer. Makhanas can be roasted in air fryer almost instantly and give out a perfect crunch. You can savour air fryer makhana munchies as snacks or even carry them to your workplace for those unavoidable hunger pangs.





The best part about this air fryer makhana recipe is that it can be prepared under 10 minutes and requires minimal ingredients. All you need is makhanas and a handful of spices of your choice.





Here's How You Can Make Air Fryer Makhana Munchies At Home:

Note: If you love to have food with a spicy touch, sprinkle some chilli flakes over the roasted makhanas while they are hot and you are good to go.



Ingredients Required:





Makhanas - 200 grams

Chaat masala - 2 tsp

Black pepper powder - 1 tsp

Curry leaf powder - 1 tsp



Method:





To begin with, preheat the air fryer at 180 degree C for 5 minutes.

Once this is done, put about 100 grams of makhanas on the cooking tray inside the air fryer and let them roast for around 5-7 minutes at 180 degree C.

Then, transfer the makhanas onto a wide plate and spread them evenly. While they are still hot, add all the spices and mix evenly so that all makhanas get evenly coated.

Store them in an air-tight container and savour as and when you like.







Indian Cooking Hacks | Tips To Roast Makhanas







- Roast 100 gram of makhanas per batch to avoid overcrowding in the cooking tray.

- Sprinkle the spice mixture over hot makhanas only so that the flavours get absorbed well.







So, bring out that packet of makhana and turn it into a delectable weight-loss-friendly snack.







