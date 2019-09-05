Weight Loss: 3 Makhana-Based Snacks You Can Prepare Using Just Three Ingredients

Turn makhanas into delectable snacks by just adding few basic kitchen ingredients

While on a weight loss journey, we all wish for a smooth sail. Effective and sustainable weight loss requires constant efforts, both in terms of following a healthy, nutrient-dense diet and also engaging in a strict workout schedule. When it comes to healthy eating, it is important to skip those greasy and junk snacks that often end up distracting us from our ultimate goal. Instead, what you can do from your end is, replace them with healthy snacks that are made using weight loss-friendly ingredients. One such ingredient that is known for its weight loss-promoting properties is makhana or lotus seed. Makhana is the go-to snacks of fitness and health freaks nowadays. Not only is it low in fat but it is also quite filling and nutritious at the same time.





The best part about makhana is that it can be cooked to a crunchy perfection without much hassle. If you don't feel like having makhana in its raw form and find its taste bland, we have got 3 interesting makhana recipes for you. All the recipes mentioned below will be ready in just 5 minutes and are super easy to prepare.

Here Is A List Of 3 Makhana-Based Snacks You Can Prepare Using Just Three Basic Kitchen Ingredients:

1. Roasted Makhana



Ingredients Required:





Makhana: 200 grams

Chaat Masala: 1 tablespoon

Butter: 1 tablespoon





How To Make:





Take a pan and bring it on high heat. Place butter on it and allow it to melt. Once the butter is melted, add makhanas and roast them till they turn slightly brown in hue. Take them out in a bowl and sprinkle some chaat masala over them.





2. Makhana Bhel

Ingredients Required:





Makhana: 200 grams

Puffed Rice (Murmura): 100 grams

Curry Leaf Powder: 1 tablespoon





How To Make:





All you need to do is mix together all the three ingredients in a wide bowl and give a nice stir so that makhana and puffed rice get evenly coated with the spice. You can also carry this snack to your office as a chai-time snack.





3. Makhana Paneer Chaat

Ingredients Required:





Makhana: 200 grams

Paneer: 50 grams

Black Pepper Powder: 1 tsp

Lemon: 1 slice (optional)





How To Make:





Take a bowl and add makhanas. With the help of a hand grater, grate the paneer over the makhanas and season it with black pepper powder to add in some flavour. Additionally, you may also add lemon to it.





So, go ahead and make yourself some delightful weight-loss-friendly snacks with the help of these makhana-based recipes.







