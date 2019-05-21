Watch: Low-Fat, Low-Calorie Protein-Rich Makhana Matar Curry Recipe For Your Healthy Diet

Makhana Matar curry is a healthy veg dish you'll want to make again and again. (Representational Image)

Once considered outmoded and inferior to snacks like chips and crisps, the makhana is back in vogue all thanks to the rise in interest for healthy alternatives to common foods. Makhana, or lotus seeds, are the preferred snacks of fitness and health freaks nowadays. It is incredibly nutritious, low in fat, and is quite filling and it doesn't hurt that it is also delicious! Whether eaten after being dry roasted or roasted with just a little bit of ghee, or cooked in curries, makhana makes for a great low-fat food that can help you eat clean. People around the world are recognising makhana as a delicious superfood that can be included in healthy diets. Indians particularly love the taste and texture of the makhana that can be cooked to a crunchy perfection or added to desserts and savouries.





Makhanacurry might not be a very popular vegetarian delicacy, but it's certainly something that someone on a low-fat diet can include in their daily meals. Add the high-protein advantage of the tiny, healthy green peas and you've got yourself a winner of a dish that may further facilitate weight loss.





Makhana Nutrition

Makhanas, or lotus seeds, are popular as they are low in fat and calories. A 100 gm portion of lotus seeds contains just 89 calories and almost no fat and cholesterol, as well as 4 gm of protein (as per the USDA data). Additionally, makhanas are also rich in potassium, which is an important nutrient for heart health. It also contains important B vitamins, dietary minerals and is rich in healthy carbohydrates. What's more? It's low in sodium, which is the root cause for a number of problems like hypertension etc.





Green Peas Nutrition

Green peas are also important for vegetarians looking to load up on protein. A 100 gm of green peas contains just 81 calories and 5 gm of protein (as per the USDA data). Peas are again low in fats and cholesterol and loaded with potassium, vitamins A, C and B-6. Green peas can be added to curries, rice and even consumed in the form of soups and salads.





This makhana matar curry is a low-fat, low-calorie vegetarian preparation that you are going to want to prepare again and again. The creamy taste of the curry comes from cashews, which are again a healthy fat alternative to cream or milk. The recipe is from the YouTube channel Manjula's Kitchen and is sure to be a favourite of all vegetarians.





Makhana Matar Curry Recipe by Manjula's Kitchen:







