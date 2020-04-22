Indian Cooking Tips: Use Leftover Rice To Make Creamy Zafrani Pulao In Minutes (Watch Recipe Video)

This zafrani pulao is a delicious rice recipe.

Highlights Use leftover rice to make this unique pulao dish.

Zafrani pulao is creamy, milky and flavourful.

Watch the recipe video to make zafrani pulao at home.

Often times, we are left with unconsumed rice after a meal only to be refrigerated and used again, probably with a different curry. But, if you are done with satiating your appetite for plain boiled rice, you can use the same rice to bring a variety to your next meal. There's always an option of turning leftover rice into biryani, pulao or fried rice. But, if you want to try something different this time, this recipe is just perfect for you.





This recipe video is of zalfrani pulao. It's a creamy, milky rice dish that will give you a rich, flavourful and indulgent meal that you are sure to love.





Cook your leftover rice with some roasted dry fruits like raisins, almonds, and cashews. Dunk it in a creamy milk mixture made with milk, cream, sugar, cardamom, ghee and butter. Don't forget to add a few strands of saffron (kesar) for a beautiful yellow colour and invigorating aroma and flavour of the traditional Indian spice.





The best thing about this veg pulao is that you don't need anything to pair with it (unless you want to, anyway). It's a complete meal in itself. In fact, it is so delicious that you would make it again and again. Next time you're left with unused rice, you would actually be happy and excited to make zalfrani pulao. In fact, why wait for leftover rice, this rice dish is totally worthy of a place in your planned menu.

Watch recipe video of zalfrani pulao here:





(Also Read: Make Delish Kabuli Pulao With This Easy Recipe)













