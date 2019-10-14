Indian Cooking Tips: Watch How To Make South Indian Peanut Chutney At Home 

The nutty wonder is sure to leave you craving for more

Mention Indian food and you would hear people talk zestfully about decadent curries and fragrant rice dishes. But if you call yourself a true foodie, you would know the treasured place of condiments in our diverse cuisine. Chutney, pickles and spice blends, we need them all on our plate for a wholesome experience. South Indian cuisine is abound with lip-smacking condiments, peanut chutney being one of them. This earthy treat is often paired with idli, idiappams and dosa in Andhra Pradesh.





This peanut chutney, unlike coconut chutney, is not as popular in other parts of the country. But this nutty wonder is sure to leave you craving for more. This recipe of peanut chutney by famous food blogger Manjula Jain is so easy to prepare that you can make it even if you consider yourself a novice in kitchen. For this recipe, you would need some raw peanuts or groundnuts, oil, red chillies, mustard seeds, sesame seeds, asafoetida or hing, fenugreek seeds or methi, salt, tamarind paste and water. The tamarind paste gives it a nice tangy tone and cuts through the subtle flavour of the chutney. Pair it with anything you want - dosa, idli, appam and uttapam.





Make sure you practice portion control; since peanuts are warm in nature, eating too much of this chutney may upset your stomach.







Watch: Here's the recipe video of peanut chutney shared on the YouTube Channel 'Manjula's Kitchen'. Let us know how you liked it.



