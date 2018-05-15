How To Make Quick Lehsun Ki Chutney At Home

Hot and tangy, garlic chutney is a Rajasthani dish
Lehsun ki chutney makes for a perfect accompanier with your main dish
Eat raw garlic in the morning to keep cardiovascular diseases at bay
Garlic chutney, or lehsun ki chutney, is a firm-favourite of those who love garlic and spicy flavours. So, that makes me one of them. This hot and tangy chutney is a Rajasthani dish usually paired with dal baati churma, aloo chaat, or veg pakode. But, that's not it. This little accompaniment can be savoured with many other dishes like dosa, adai, idli, or grilled assortments like paneer tikka, chicken tikka, mushroom tikka, et al. This exotic chutney is known to increase the flavour of your food. Moreover, will help you in better digestion. With lots of garlic cloves blended together with amchoor, red chili powder and a few other ingredients, lehsun ki chutney makes for a perfect accompanier with your main dish. But, before we share the recipe of this hot and tangy garlic chutney, first let's know the health benefits of eating garlic.
Health benefits of eating garlic
Health Benefits Of Garlic
1. Controls Blood Pressure: Regular consumption of garlic is known to control/stabilise our blood pressure. It is known that garlic extract comprises a bioactive sulfur compound, which effectively lowers the blood pressure. Moreover, the presence of organosulfur compounds help control high blood pressure.
2. Prevents Heart Diseases: Researchers have found that daily consumption of garlic may help in preventing heart diseases by lowering the bad cholesterol. Eat clove of raw garlic in the morning before your morning workout to keep cardiovascular diseases at bay.
3. Boosts Immunity: In order to have a good immunity system, we need to consume foods that are rich in vitamin C. Since garlic is known to be a good source of vitamin c, one must add garlic to their daily diet. But, that's not it. Garlic also comprises vitamin B6, manganese and selenium, which also boosts our immune system.
4. Regulates Blood Sugar: Unhealthy lifestyle may increase the risk of diabetes. If you are suffering from high blood sugar, you may include garlic in your diet. Scientists suggests that eating raw garlic may reduce our blood glucose levels. Consume 2-3 cloves of raw garlic to prevent the risk of diabetes.