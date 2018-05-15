SEARCH

How To Make Quick Lehsun Ki Chutney At Home

   |  Updated: May 15, 2018 14:41 IST

Highlights
  • Hot and tangy, garlic chutney is a Rajasthani dish
  • Lehsun ki chutney makes for a perfect accompanier with your main dish
  • Eat raw garlic in the morning to keep cardiovascular diseases at bay
Garlic chutney, or lehsun ki chutney, is a firm-favourite of those who love garlic and spicy flavours. So, that makes me one of them. This hot and tangy chutney is a Rajasthani dish usually paired with dal baati churma, aloo chaat, or veg pakode. But, that's not it. This little accompaniment can be savoured with many other dishes like dosa, adai, idli, or grilled assortments like paneer tikka, chicken tikka, mushroom tikka, et al. This exotic chutney is known to increase the flavour of your food. Moreover, will help you in better digestion. With lots of garlic cloves blended together with amchoor, red chili powder and a few other ingredients, lehsun ki chutney makes for a perfect accompanier with your main dish.  
But, before we share the recipe of this hot and tangy garlic chutney, first let's know the health benefits of eating garlic.
 
garlic benefits

Health benefits of eating garlic

 

Health Benefits Of Garlic

 
1. Controls Blood Pressure: Regular consumption of garlic is known to control/stabilise our blood pressure. It is known that garlic extract comprises a bioactive sulfur compound, which effectively lowers the blood pressure. Moreover, the presence of organosulfur compounds help control high blood pressure.
2. Prevents Heart Diseases: Researchers have found that daily consumption of garlic may help in preventing heart diseases by lowering the bad cholesterol. Eat clove of raw garlic in the morning before your morning workout to keep cardiovascular diseases at bay.

(Also Read: How You Can Use Garlic For Hair Growth: Tips And Benefits)

3. Boosts Immunity: In order to have a good immunity system, we need to consume foods that are rich in vitamin C. Since garlic is known to be a good source of vitamin c, one must add garlic to their daily diet. But, that's not it. Garlic also comprises vitamin B6, manganese and selenium, which also boosts our immune system.

4. Regulates Blood Sugar: Unhealthy lifestyle may increase the risk of diabetes. If you are suffering from high blood sugar, you may include garlic in your diet. Scientists suggests that eating raw garlic may reduce our blood glucose levels. Consume 2-3 cloves of raw garlic to prevent the risk of diabetes.

CommentsOther than the benefits mentioned above, there are many more benefits of adding garlic to our daily diet. But for now, let's focus on the recipe for our favourite lehsun ki chutney.
 

How To Make Lehsun Ki Chutney At Home:

 
Ingredients:
  • 2 whole bulbs of garlic
  • 5-6 dry red chilies
  • 3 tomatoes
  • 4 tbsp oil
  • 1 tsp cumin seeds (jeera)
  • 1 tbsp salt
  • 1 tbsp coriander powder
  • 1 tsp turmeric

(Also Read: 5 DIY Summer Party Dips And Tips To Get Them Perfect)
 
 

A post shared by akshayfoods (@akshayfoods) on

 
Method:
  1. Take a bowl and soak the dry chilies in 1 cup of water for 30 minutes to make them soft and easy to grind in paste.
  2. Meanwhile, peel the garlic (you may roast it to make the peeling process easier) and chop tomatoes in big pieces.
  3. Now, put garlic, tomatoes and soaked chillies in a blender. Blend the ingredients till you get a smooth paste.
  4. Heat the oil in a skillet and temper the cumin seeds in it. Transfer the paste into a skillet and add turmeric, coriander powder and salt to it.
  5. Cook the mixture for 10 to 15 minutes. Make sure to stir the mixture in between.
  6. After a few minutes, the paste will start to leave oil, meaning the chutney is ready and it's time to take it off the flame. Your lehsun ki chutney is ready to be savoured!
 So,  here is the easy recipe for garlic chutney for you. Pair it with idli, vada, or dal bati churma.

