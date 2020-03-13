Indian Cooking Tips: We All Love Poori With Aloo But Have You Tried Aloo Ki Poori Yet?

This aloo poori is easy to make at home.

We all have been hooked to dal-sabzi routine all our life. But, when there is a special occasion, our appetite bends towards the rich and decadent poori. Be it a religious event or a festive gathering, we love to indulge in fried puri dripping with oil, instead of plain roti. Poori can be made in different ways - atta puri, kuttu puri, dal bedmi poori. Give us any of them and we'll relish it in equal measure. And, what do we like to pair our poori with? No prizes for guessing, it's aloo ki sabzi. Poori with aloo sabzi is one of the most traditional and loved Indian meals. But, what if we tell you that you can combine both the delicacies into one and make aloo ki poori? Yes, we dug out an incredible recipe for you to make aloo puri and enjoy it without putting in the effort of making aloo ki sabzi separately.





Aloo or potato is the most common vegetable made in Indian households. The versatility of this food can be traced down to its great taste. There are so many things you can make with aloo and this puri is another way to celebrate the humble aloo in its traditional form. You just have to add a mixture of mashed potatoes to the poori dough and you'll get flavourful, delicious puri that will make you forget all other pooris you thought you loved the most.





Potatoes are used to make a number of Indian dishes.





Recipe of Aloo Ki Poori

Ingredients





2 cups whole wheat flour

2 tablespoons sooji

4 potatoes - grated or mashed

Half teaspoon red chilli powder

Half teaspoon amchur powder

Half teaspoon garam masala

Salt to taste



Method of preparation -





Step 1: Combine wheat flour and mashed potatoes. Add sooji to make poori crispy.

Step 2: Add spices like garam masala, red chilli powder, amchur powder, and of course, salt. Also, pour 2 teaspoons of oil to make poori fluffy and soft from inside.

Step 3: Mix all the ingredients. With the help of water, knead dough. Let it sit for some time to bind well.

Step 4: Pull out small balls out of the dough and make tiny rotis.

Step 5: Heat oil in a deep kadhai. Fry the pooris one by one till they puff up.





That's it! Your aloo poori is ready. You can have this poori as it is with tea, or pair it with chutney or pickle of your choice. If you still want to have it with a curry, go ahead and try it out.









