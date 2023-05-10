Gujarat is renowned for its rich culture and delectable cuisine, often described as a food paradise. Dishes such as Dhokla, Khandvi, Thepla, and Udhinyu are famous throughout India for their exceptional taste. In addition to these dishes, there are numerous amazing variations available. Today, we are going to introduce another Gujarati delight known as Veg Matka Biryani. While Biryani is traditionally made with chicken or mutton, its popularity has led to the creation of many vegetarian versions, including this special Veg Matka Biryani recipe.





Also Read: Looking For A Unique Snack? Try Dhuska: A Popular Dish From Jharkhand

Biryani is beloved by people all over the world, and both the vegetarian and non-vegetarian versions have their own devoted fans. Gujarati Veg Matka Biryani is particularly famous for its unique flavour. It is called "matka biryani" because it is served in a pot or handi. This biryani features paneer, vegetables, whole spices, cheese, and creamy gravy, which combine to create a distinctive taste. What makes it even more intriguing is the smoky flavour imparted by placing a burning coal inside the pot after layering the ingredients. The pot is briefly heated on the stove to enhance the flavours. Sounds interesting, right? Let's take a closer look at the recipe without any delay.

How To make Gujarati Veg Matka Biryani | Gujarati Veg Matka Biryani Recipe:







Boil 1 1/2 cups of basmati rice until 90% cooked. In a wok, fry whole red chillies, onions, and cashew nuts. Add chopped tomatoes and fresh cream, then make a smooth paste. In the same wok, add oil, butter, spices, and veggies. Cook, then mix in the smooth gravy and cream. Add a little water and let it cook.





Also Read: Cook Perfectly Crispy and Healthy Hara Bhara Kebabs in an Air Fryer





Soak saffron strands in hot milk. Once veggies are cooked, layer a handi with ghee, veggies, rice, fried onions, saffron milk, and grated cheese. Repeat the layers. Place burning coal in a bowl with ghee in the handi and close the lid briefly. Remove the bowl, cover with foil, and cook on low flame. After 5 minutes, open, sprinkle grated cheese, and serve with boondi raita.











Enjoy this delicious Gujarati feast with your family if you love Gujarati cuisine!