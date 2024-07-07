Weekend is all about indulging in our favourite things, right? Whether it's our hobbies, movies or most importantly – food! There is something special about the weekend that makes us want to treat ourselves and our loved ones to something extra tasty. But what if you could indulge in delicious food without compromising on health? This is where the Smashed Mexican Wrap comes in! This vibrant and satisfying dish is packed with fresh ingredients, bold flavours and a perfect mix of spices and textures. It is not just a feast for your taste buds but also a nutritious option that you can feel good about. So, what are you waiting for? Roll up your sleeves and get ready to prepare smashed Mexican wrap, right from the comfort of your kitchen!





What Makes Smashed Mexican Wrap So Good?

The magic of this smashed Mexican wrap lies in its flavourful layers. This wrap is high in protein and taste that will make even the pickiest of eaters enjoy this. Smashed Mexican wrap is made with easy pantry staples and gets prepared in under 30 minutes. The corn salsa and mint yoghurt complement the flavour of the wrap perfectly. The best part of this smashed Mexican wrap is that it is extremely versatile, you can add as many veggies to it as you want. Do you have some leftover rotis from last night? So say no wastage and use this leftover roti as your wrap base! So, make this smashed Mexican wrap this weekend, without compromising on your taste and flavour.

Photo Credit: iStock

When Can You Enjoy This Smashed Mexican Wrap?

The versatility of this smashed Mexican wrap makes it perfect for any occasion. It's a great option for lunch, providing a balance of proteins, carbs, and fresh veggies to keep you energized throughout the day. For dinner, it's a fun and easy meal that the whole family will love, especially when you are looking for something quick and nutritious. What's more? You can easily impress your guests with this dish and serve it as an appetiser in your soirees!

How To Make Smashed Mexican Wrap | Smashed Mexican Wrap Recipe

This easy recipe of Smashed Mexican wrap was shared by chef and digital content creator Guntas Sethi (@chefguntas). Start by roasting the boiled corn. Once charred, remove the corn kernels and put them in a bowl. Now add chopped veggies – tomatoes, capsicum, bell peppers, coriander, and some spices – cumin powder, paprika or red chilli powder, salt – and top it up with some lemon juice. Mix all the ingredients well and keep it aside.





To prepare the mint yoghurt dressing, take some yoghurt in a bowl and add mint chutney, and lemon juice to it. Mix well and keep it aside. For the bean filling, take two cups of boiled rajma. Now add finely chopped onions, garlic, paprika or red chilli powder, Mexican seasoning, salt and soy sauce. Make sure to mash it well and make tiny balls out of it. Take a leftover roti or a tortilla wrap and spread your bean filling out of it. In a pan, spread some oil and let it heat. Put the prepared bean-filled bread on the pan and cook for 7-8 minutes on each side. Put some grated cheese over it and let it melt. Take it off of the pan and enjoy it with corn salsa and mint yoghurt dressing.

