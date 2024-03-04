The NDTV Food Awards 2024, an event where excellence meets celebration, recently unfolded to celebrate culinary excellence. As a pinnacle event in the culinary world, the NDTV Food Awards 2024 spotlighted the finest aspects of India's dynamic food scene. From delectable delicacies to ground-breaking culinary innovations, this prestigious award recognised the best talents that shape our culinary landscape. Let's dive into the highlights of this extraordinary evening.

Did you miss attending the NDTV Food Awards 2024? Here's the complete lowdown of the power-packed event that made an indelible mark in the food and beverage industry. The NDTV Food Awards 2024 was a grand celebration of culinary excellence, where enthusiasts and industry connoisseurs gathered to pay homage to India's gastronomic landscape. From the mastery of chefs to the innovation of restaurateurs, the awards recognised and felicitated the very essence of culinary brilliance that enriched our dining experiences. The event showcased the best in fine dining, cafe and casual dining, sustainable ventures, and much more, encapsulating the diversity and richness of India's food culture.

Panel Discussions:

The event commenced with two thought-provoking panel discussions that delved deep into the heart of the culinary world.

Panel 1 - The Vision of a Circular Food System - A World Without Waste

Hosted by NDTV anchor Gargi Rawat, this panel featured insights from culinary luminaries such as Vineet Bhatia, Manish Mehrotra, and Nitin Dixit. Together, they explored the transformative potential of a circular food system, envisioning a world where waste is minimised, and sustainability reigns.

NDTV Food Awards 2024 - Panel 1

Panel 2 - 'Food & Culture - Celebrating the Diversity of Our Culinary Traditions'

Moderated by Ambika Anand, this panel celebrated the rich culinary traditions. Joined by Nakul Anand, Karen Anand, Shipra Khanna, and other esteemed panelists, they showcased the beauty and diversity of India's culinary heritage, highlighting its profound cultural significance, right from street food to the use of millets in our kitchen.

NDTV FOOD Awards 2024 - Panel 2

Recognising Excellence: The Winners Of NDTV Food Awards 2024

The NDTV Food Awards 2024, hosted by noted food author Kunal Vijayakar, honoured the best in Fine Dining Restaurants, Cafes and Casual Dining, Earth-Friendly Eateries, New Restaurants, Bakeries, Beer Breweries, Cocktail Bars, and Lounges. Let's take a look at some of the remarkable winners:

Best Fine Dining Restaurant: Indian Accent, New Delhi Best Cafe And Casual Dining Restaurant: Olly, Gurugram Best Cocktail Bar And Lounge: Whisky Samba, Gurugram Best Bakery And Patisserie: The Big Chill Cakery, Khan Market, Delhi Best New Restaurant: Inja, The Manor, Delhi Best Beer Brewery: Windmills Craftworks, Bengaluru Best Earth-Friendly Restaurant: Farmlore, Bengaluru Chef Of The Year: Hussain Shahzad Rising Star Chef Of The Year: Shubham Thakur Best Mixologist Of The Year: Varun Sharma Best Restaurateur Of The Year: Zorawar Kalra Excellence In Beverage Industry: Yangdup Lama Living Legend: Nakul Anand NDTV Food Awards Hall Of Fame: Chef Imtiaz Qureshi Best Nutrition And Wellness Award: Herbalife India Private Limited

Kunal Vijayakar hosting the NDTV Food Awards 2024

NDTV FOOD Awards 2024 - Winners

Jury and Oversight:

A jury panel of 27 members, comprising top chefs, restaurateurs, food writers, and influencers from across the country, meticulously selected the winners across the categories. Led by the Chairman of the jury, Kunal Vijayakar, and supported by a panel of directors, the entire process remained fair, transparent, and credible.

