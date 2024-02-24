The long-awaited NDTV Food Awards 2024 has arrived! Scheduled for March 3, 2024, in Delhi-NCR, the awards will exuberantly celebrate the finest facets of India's dynamic food scene. From exquisite delicacies spanning across India to celebrated chefs and their pioneering innovations, the awards will acknowledge the diverse tapestry of the food industry, instrumental in shaping the gastronomy of India. This year, an impressive lineup of 12 categories will be presented live at the event, meticulously chosen by a distinguished jury panel.

The Complete List Of Award Categories:

Best Fine Dining Restaurant

Best Cafe & Casual Dining Restaurant

Best Cocktail Bar & Lounge

Best Bakery/Patisserie

Best New Restaurant

Best Beer Brewery

Best Earth-Friendly Restaurant

Chef of The Year

Rising Star Chef Of The Year

Best Mixologist Of The Year

Best Restaurateur Of The Year

Living Legend Award

Meet The Jury:

A list of 27 food industry experts will be working hand-in-hand with the directors, selecting the final list of winners across categories to be announced at the event, held on 3rd March. The list of jury members includes restaurateurs Zorawar Kalra, AD Singh, Riyaaz Amlani, Radhika Dhariwal; celebrity chefs Hemant Oberoi, Vineet Bhatia, Manish Mehrotra, Manjit Gill, Ajay Chopra, Anahita Dhondy, Pooja Dhingra, Manisha Bhasin, Prateek Sadhu, Rakesh Sethi, Parvinder Singh Bali, and Shipra Khanna; chef-restaurateurs Vicky Ratnani, Harpal Singh Sokhi, Saby Gorai, and Atul Kochhar; chocolatier-entrepreneur Zeba Kohli; chef-author Nita Mehta; chef-food writer Ananya Banerjee; food writers Ashwin Rajagopalan and Kalyan Karmakar; food bloggers Uma Raghuraman and Pawan Soni.





The entire proceedings of the NDTV Food Awards are presided over by the Chairman of the jury, Kunal Vijaykar, celebrated food writer, actor, and TV presenter. He is assisted by his panel of directors, comprising NDTV Food editor Shubham Bhatnagar; NDTV Food head Praerna Kartha; publisher Shafquat Ali; author and food writer Marryam H Reshii; industry expert Diwan Gautam Anand; and food and luxury writer Rinku Madan.

We appreciate your enthusiasm and interest in NDTV Food Awards. NDTV is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of fairness and objectivity in the selection of award recipients, and accordingly, the selection process has been conducted on merit and achievement within the relevant categories. In the spirit of celebrating achievement and excellence in the food industry, we look forward to a successful and memorable awards show that honours the outstanding contributions of individuals and entities in the food industry.