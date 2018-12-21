Inside Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech, Ashish Nehra And Friends' Holiday Indulgence In Budapest: See Pics

Highlights Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech and friends are in Budapest right now

Ashish Nehra and his wife Rushma Nehra are also present

The group is indulging in some festive bingeing together

Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wife and former actor Hazel Keech are celebrating the holidays in style with a vacation to Budapest in Hungary. The couple is off to the European country to spend some quality time with each other and with their friends. The Singh's friend group includes former Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra as well as his wife Rushma Nehra, who posted a number of pictures and videos from the holiday on her Instagram feed and Instagram stories. Nehra's posts give us all a peak into the gala time that the group is having in Budapest. Nehra also tagged former cricketer Zaheer Khan and wife Sagarika Ghatge in her Instagram post, asking them to join them in Hungary soon. Ghatge even responded saying, "Can't wait to see you guys." Rushma Nehra has been keeping us updated on the group's itinerary and it includes a lot of pit stops to sample delicious desserts!





Rushma posted a video of her friends digging into what looked like a chocolate lava cake with ice-cream, as well as a drool-worthy picture of a dessert stand overflowing with chocolate goodies. Seen in the picture were gigantic chocolate brownies, various types of chocolate truffles and cookies, as well as a variety of colourful candies, including Christmas classics - candy canes!





Take a look at all the foodie fun that Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech, Ashish Nehra, Rushma Nehra and others are having in Budapest:

Rushma Nehra posted pictures of delicious sweet treats from Budapest, Hungary

Doesn't everything look oh-so inviting? We would like one of each please! Meanwhile, Zaheer Khan also posted a picture of himself and Ghatge on his Instagram page. The couple is on their way to Budapest and Sagarika Ghatge can be seen drinking coffee in the picture. "Sipping coffee at 1 am - really? @sagarikaghatge #xmasiscoming," read the caption.





It seems like this group is fond of travelling together as they were recently spotted vacationing together in Maldives and a number of sun-kissed pictures from the vacation had also gone viral on the interweb. Going by the group's pre-Christmas indulgence, it seems like the friends are going to have an amazing time in Budapest!







