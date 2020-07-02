Instant Raw Mango Pickle (Achaar) Ready In Just 10 Min! Watch Recipe Video

Make aam ka achaar in minutes.

Highlights Pickle is the most popular side dish in Indian cuisine.

Aam ka achaar is the most preferred pickle.

Watch the recipe video to make raw mango pickle in 10 mins.

If there's something that all Indian kitchens are always well-stocked with, it is a variety of pickles. There are different kinds of pickles you can make with different foods, but mango pickle so far remains the most popular. Aam ka achaar is all we need to perk up our meals or use it in the absence of any sabzi to go with our roti or paratha or pulao. Kaccha aam gives us the tanginess and sourness plus a hint of sweetness we need in our pickles. So, mango is always the best contender for making the best Indian side dish.





The only issue with making pickles is that it takes a lot of time to mature and get ready for consumption. So, if you are ever out of achaar at home, you can make this raw mango pickle instantly, in all of 10 minutes! Food vlogger Alpa Modi posted this genius recipe on her YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa' and we couldn't wait to share it with you all.





Get raw mangoes from the market; you can easily get them when you'll ask specifically for it. Wash the raw mangoes thoroughly and cut them into cubes along with the peels. The peel adds a nice crunch to the pickle. But, if you want, you can remove the skin. Cook the mangoes with some spices for less than 10 minutes. Add pre-crushed jaggery (gur) to it for sweetness for 2-3 minutes. You can adjust the content of jaggery or skip adding it according to your preference of sweetness level.





Make sure to cook it on low to medium flame and cover the lid for quick cooking. You don't need to add water, mangoes will release its water content and the pickle will cook in that water itself. Store the aam ka achaar in an airtight jar and you can refrigerate it for up to 8-10 days.

Watch the recipe video to make instant raw mango pickle -

(Also Read: How To Make Quick And Tangy Onion Pickle At Home in 5 Minutes)













