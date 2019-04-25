Video: How To Make Quick And Tangy Onion Pickle At Home in 5 Minutes

In India, pickles are an elaborate affair.

We share a unique love affair with pickles. It is almost pushed to the corners of our plates, hiding somewhere in between the vegetables and rice, after the second helping of dal you cannot even locate it on your plate anymore. Yet if you had to have your lunch without pickle, you are most likely to feel that there is something amiss. Pickle refers to a preserve of any food that has been dipped in a mixture and left to ferment for a while. In many parts of the country, merely putting vegetable in vinegar and allowing it to ferment is referred to as pickling. But in India, pickles are an elaborate affair. From preparing the special spice mixture (achaar ka masala) to weeks of sun-soaking, pickles require a certain discipline and dedication. Which is why, many of us prefer to buy a jar from the market and save ourselves from the whole fuss of preparing it from the scratch.





This incredible and quick onion pickle recipe by Chef Ananya Banerjee, is a perfect cheat sheet into making a delectable onion pickle in all of five minutes! Yes, you heard us - five minutes! For this pickle, you would require an old jar of pickle; make sure it still has some remnants of the pickle masala sticking to the walls of the jar. A true pickle lover would love to lick any jar of pickle clean, if only they had a choice. But since you cannot do that and you obviously do not wish to toss away the jar either as it still has so much of masala left inside, then why not do something with it?

For this quick onion pickle recipe you need a handful of shallots/sambar onions or small chunks of onions. Put them in the jar with the leftover masala. You can add some vinegar and mix it all well. You can add bits of carrot and beets if you want to make it richer. Make sure the masala is evenly coated with the onions. Simple, right? Here's the video!







