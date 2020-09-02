Instant Veg Snacks: How To Make Potato Lollipops-Two Ways

Potato lollipop is sure to be a hit among both kids and adults alike

Highlights Potatatoes are a very versatile kitchen ingredient

Potato lollipop is an interesting, vegetarian take on chicken lollipops

It is very easy to make potato lollipops at home

Think instant snacks, and you are bound to think potatoes. Potato's versatility has inspired countless chefs to come up with a wide range of classic delicacies like chips, fries, tots, namkeen etc. Yet, there's still so much more that you can do with a handful of potatoes. The tuber never ceases to amaze us! If you are looking for new snack ideas, you can give this potato lollipop a shot. A vegetarian take on the famous chicken lollipop, this snack is so ridiculously easy to make that all you need are less than 20 minutes to put this together! Yes, it is instant, yummy and nothing short of a sensation.





Potato Lollipops Recipe:





All you need to make these potato lollipops are some grated potatoes mixed with chopped onions, chillies, capsicum, cumin powder, red chilly powder, chilli flakes, oregano and corn flour. Take an ice-cream stick or wooden skewer and make the lollipops using your hands by securing the stick in between. Coat the lollipops in freshly, home-made bread crumbs and fry till golden. Your potato lollipops are ready.





This recipe video by food vlogger and YouTuber Parul also comes with another recipe of potato lollipop, which is sure to be a hit among those who love all things fiery and saucy. For this potato lollipop 2.0, all you need to do is toss these fried lollipops in a secret chilly chutney, the recipe of which is given in the same video.

Watch: Here is a step-by-step recipe video of potato lollipops, 2 ways:











Try it at home and let us know how you liked it!







