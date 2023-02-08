Every year, February 8 is celebrated as International Scotch Day. It marks the worldwide celebration of Scotch, a popular alcoholic beverage prepared using fermented grains. Also known as scotch whisky, it is originally from Scotland and has a history dating back to the late 18th century. Basically, scotch is a form of whisky made in Scotland and is famous all over the world. Traditionally, scotch was made from malted barley, but later, grains like wheat and rye also came into the picture.





Just like any other alcoholic beverage or spirit, there are so many different varieties and versions of scotch. Scotch Whisky must be made in a manner specified by law. The Scotch Whisky Regulations 2009 have defined five categories of the beverage - Single Malt, Single Grain, Blended Scotch, Blended Malt, and Blended Grain. Scotch is typically used to refer to the Whisky made in Scotland, while Bourbon and Rye Whisky are made in America.





If you are wondering which scotch you should pick as per your taste, we have a guide for you. This International Scotch Day, we bring to you some beginner-friendly tips to pick the right Scotch for your taste.

February 8 is celebrated as International Scotch Day. Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 5 Beginner-Friendly Tips To Pick The Right Scotch For Your Taste:

1. How Long It Is Aged

Look for Scotch that is aged for longer. Younger-aged whiskies tend to be overpriced and prove less value for money. Usually, Scotch is aged for anywhere between three years to nine years. So, if you buy one that is aged for 10 years or more, you're good to go.

2. Whether Its Colour Is Natural

Ideally, we should pick a Scotch that has no artificial colour added to it. Look for words like 'Natural Colour' on the bottle. However, if the bottle has no such thing mentioned, chances are it will have artificial colouring or caramel added to it which may alter the flavour.





There are multiple categories of Scotch whisky. Photo Credit: iStock

3. The Alcohol Content

The percentage of alcohol by volume (ABV) could be anywhere between 40-50%, depending on how much water was added during the distillation process. However, the 51% or more strength Scotch is what tastes consistently good. Do remember to dilute before consumption though!

4. Cask Wood Quality

The kind of wood used for the maturation of Scotch can also affect its flavour profile. For example, if a cask has been used multiple times to mature Scotch, chances are that the resulting beverage will lack body and flavour. Look for Scotch that is from a single cask, or else, a first or second fill.

5. The Origin Story

Experts also suggest paying attention to which region your Scotch came from, which kind of scotch it is - single or blended and many more such details. Ultimately, it is a matter of what notes suit your palate and which Scotch you end up preferring over the others.





So, try and enjoy the wonders of Scotch and celebrate International Scotch Day in style.