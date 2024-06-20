Yoga offers remarkable health benefits. This ancient exercise is practised not only in India but also has followers across the globe. To celebrate it, International Yoga Day is observed every year on June 21. On this day, people perform various types of yoga asanas (poses) for physical, mental and spiritual peace. While it is recommended to perform them in the morning, did you know there are poses that are beneficial to do at night as well, especially after dinner? They help boost digestion, ensuring you stay fit and healthy. Before we delve into these poses, let's discover what this year's theme for International Yoga Day is.

Theme Of International Yoga Day 2024:

Every year, a specific theme is chosen to celebrate International Yoga Day. The theme for this year's International Yoga Day is "Yoga For Self And Society," highlighting yoga's role in promoting personal well-being and societal harmony.

Photo Credit: iStock



Here Are 5 Yoga Poses That Can Help Boost Digestion After Dinner:

Yoga can transform our health in numerous ways. Here, we have listed some yoga poses that you can perform after dinner to improve your digestion. Remember to wait at least 30 minutes before doing these poses.

1. Vajrasana

Vajrasana is one of the most beneficial yoga poses to perform post-dinner. Also known as the diamond pose, it involves sitting on your knees with your calves beneath the thighs. While performing it, you must keep your spine straight and take deep breaths. This will help stretch your upper body, thus promoting better digestion.

2. Gomukhasana

Another yoga pose you can try is gomukhasana (cow face pose). This yoga pose helps stretch your entire body, including your back, thighs, arms, and shoulders. To perform it, cross your legs, bringing your left knee to the inside of your right knee. Now, take both your arms behind you in such a way that your right hand holds your left hand. Take deep breaths for a minute, then switch sides.

3. Urdhva Prasarita Padasana

Urdhva prasarita padasana can do wonders for your digestive system. It involves reversing your body in an upward direction, which helps improve blood flow. When this happens, it naturally aids in relieving symptoms such as bloating and gas. Wondering how to do it? Simply lie down in front of a wall and stretch your legs against it. Relax your arms by your side and stay in this position for 5 mins.

4. Shavasana

After having dinner, it's important to relax your body fully. Performing shavasana is a great way to achieve this. It's quite a relaxing yoga pose in which you lie flat on your back and close your eyes. Then, just focus on your breathing and allow your mind to relax. A relaxed body and mind promote better digestion, making this an excellent pose to perform after dinner.

5. Ardha Chandrasana

Ardha chandrasana is slightly more challenging compared to the yoga poses mentioned above, but it's worth giving it a try. Also known as the half-moon pose, it challenges your balance. How to perform it? Stand straight on your yoga mat, lift your right hand, bend sideways to your left, and touch the ground with your left hand. Switch positions and repeat for 4-5 minutes.

What Foods Should You Eat Before Your Yoga Session?

To make the most of your yoga session, you need to be mindful of what you eat before it. If you're planning to do your yoga session in the morning, consider having foods with high protein content. Yoghurt, eggs, oatmeal, and protein shakes are great options. For those wanting to do it in the evening, you can have light snacks like salads or nuts/seeds. They will help energise you and ensure you have a great yoga session.

What Foods Should You Eat After Your Yoga Session?

What you consume after your yoga session is as important as what you eat before it. Since you're low on energy, you must have a super nutritious meal to restore your energy levels. Opt for a meal that has an equal amount of fibre, carbohydrates, and protein. You can have a healthy sandwich, yoghurt with nuts, or even a bowl of salad.





International Yoga Day is an effective initiative to encourage people to practise yoga and make it a part of their lifestyle. By taking these steps, you can become a better and healthier version of yourself.

Happy International Yoga Day 2024!