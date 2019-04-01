IPL 2019 Special: 6 Spectacular Finger Food Recipes That Go Well With Beer On Game Nights

Highlights IPL 2019 began on March 23rd and will go on till May 5th, 2019

IPL is nothing less than a festival for Indian cricket fanatics

Game night calls for beer and a delicious spread of finger foods

The Indian Premier League 2019 is going on and all cricket-lovers across the country have already set their work and other schedules around the timings of matches of their favourite teams. Indians love the sport and IPL season is no less than a festival in the country, where cricket is celebrated in all its glamorous glory. From jam-packed stadiums to edge-of-the-seat entertainment, IPL 2019 is as eventful as one would expect and you cannot escape the excitement if you reside anywhere on the subcontinent. We're sure that even Indian cricket fans in other parts of the world eagerly await IPL every year, and if you're an ardent cricket follower, then you would have surely been swept up by the IPL 2019 fervour by now. Watching cricket matches together with your friends and family has become an annual exercise, all thanks to the IPL.





IPL 2019 Schedule

The season kicked off with the first cricket match on Saturday, between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challenger's Bangalore on March 23, 2019 and it will go on till Sunday, May 5th. The action-packed season will see your favourite teams compete for the trophy for the 12th edition of the Twenty20 cricket league.





Needless to say, where there is sports and celebration, there's also lots of delicious food to celebrate with. Game time calls for a spread of lip-smacking finger foods that can serve a crowd of hungry and energetic cricket fanatics and can keep them getting up on their feet to celebrate every four and six. Game time finger foods must also go well with chilled beer, which is happily guzzled while watching the matches.

IPL 2019: Fried finger foods go well with beer

Here are six of our favourite, classic and innovative finger food and starter recipes that are ready in a jiffy and will keep your energy levels high during matches:

The all-time favourite finger food is also a definite crowd pleaser. No one can resist themselves from reaching out and grabbing these deliciously crisp and golden potato fingers that go well with almost any dip.





Another classic game time dish that is easy-to-make, filling and is a perfect companion to a cold one, is cheese balls. All you have to do is mix all the ingredients into a fluffy batter and deep fry until golden brown. Serve them hot, with a creamy mayonnaise or yogurt dip.





This one will make game night a deliciously addictive affair. Chicken satay has tender chicken pieces cooked after being marinated in a delicious marinade and served with a zingy peanut sauce.





This one takes almost no time to assemble and is just perfect for an impromptu game night plan. All you need is some tortilla chips, a variety of your favourite cheeses, some chopped fresh veggies. Melt the cheese, mix it all up and serve. It's really that simple!





IPL 2019: Nachos are extremely easy to put together





Onion rings are classic finger foods that go amazingly well with beer. They're simple to prepare and scrumptious - two qualities that a quick evening snack must absolutely have.





These vegetarian kebabs are going to be a hit at your IPL 2019 party. Half-boiled, chopped potatoes are marinated in a curd marinade and grilled to a crisp before being served with a dip of your choice.





