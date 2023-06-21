Prepare to take a trip down memory lane as we reminisce about those scrumptious gond ke laddoos that your mothers and grandmothers lovingly whipped up. These mouthwatering treats have been an absolute staple in Indian kitchens for generations, especially during the winter season. Gond (or gond katira), the star of the show, is a plant-based edible gum that boasts some incredible superpowers. It's like a cosy blanket that keeps us warm during chilly weather. With its transparent and tasteless nature, gond effortlessly blends into any dish, earning its well-deserved spot in your trusty kitchen pantry. But hold on tight because here's the twist-gond works its magic not just in winters but in summers too! That's right! Gond is a versatile ingredient packed with nutritional goodness, making it a superhero for all seasons. And guess what? When consumed the right way, it can even help you stay hydrated during scorching hot weather. So buckle up and get ready to unlock the full potential of this amazing gum!

Why Should You Have Gond in Summer? Discover 5 Health Benefits You Should Know

According to nutritionist Meher Rajput, gond has always been an integral part of traditional medicine. Thanks to its jelly-like texture and lack of taste or odour, gondh is used as a binding agent in various types of medicinal formulations. Let's explore the major reasons to include gond in your summer diet.

1. Prevents heat stroke:

Gondh's remarkable feature lies in its ability to provide both cooling and heating effects. During summers, gond acts as a cooling agent, helping regulate the body's temperature and preventing the risk of heat stroke.

2. Prevents nosebleeds:

Excessive heat and sweating can lead to dehydration, often resulting in nosebleeds, particularly among children. Here, gond comes to the rescue. Its cooling properties aid in flushing out toxins, maintaining the body's water balance, and reducing the likelihood of nosebleeds.

3. Relieves constipation:

Summer and digestive issues often go hand in hand. The scorching heat slows down metabolism, increasing the risks of bloating, constipation, and indigestion. The enzymes present in gond promote digestion and bowel movement, providing relief from gastrointestinal discomfort.

4. Heals mouth ulcers:

According to Ayurveda, excess heat in the body can lead to mouth ulcers, making the risk even greater during summer. Consuming gond during this time helps lower the body's temperature, preventing and healing mouth ulcers.

5. Tightens skin:

Gond is renowned for its antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, which help eliminate toxins, prevent oxidative stress, and enhance blood circulation in skin cells. This contributes to healthier, nourished skin, slows down the ageing process, and reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

What Is the Best Way to Consume Gond in Summer?

In addition to understanding its nutritional value, knowing how to consume gond optimally is crucial to reap its benefits. Experts suggest soaking gond crystals in water for a minimum of three to four hours until they swell up like jelly. This jelly-like gond can then be utilized in various recipes such as kulfi or faluda. However, for a refreshing and hydrating experience, we recommend preparing gond ka sherbet. Nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal has shared a recipe that demonstrates the right way to make gond sherbet for the summer season.

How to Make Gond Sherbet for Summer:

Soak gond crystals in water and allow them to swell up to a jelly-like consistency. Prepare a concoction by mixing sugar, salt, jeera powder, and lemon juice in water. Add the gond jelly to the mixture, stir well, and enjoy! If desired, you can also add some crushed ice for an extra cooling effect.

Now that you are aware of the incredible benefits of gond, we encourage you to incorporate it into your year-round diet and relish its full advantages.