As the temperatures soar, it is essential to stay hydrated the right way. While it can be tempting to reach for carbonated drinks and packaged juices, excess consumption of these beverages can put your health at risk. If you are on a weight-loss diet, you need to be extra careful. High quantities of sugar and carbohydrates can get in the way of your fitness goals. So how can you stay well-hydrated this season and, yet, stay on course with your diet? Don't worry! There are several drinks with natural ingredients that you can choose from. We have come up with a list of 5 such drinks that you can easily make at home too. Check them out below.





Here Are 5 Easy Recipes For Summer Drinks For Weight Loss:

1. Cucumber Chaas

Chaas or buttermilk is one of the healthiest ways you can stay hydrated in this heat. This refreshing drink is full of nutrients that help you stay refreshed, energised and also free of digestive troubles. There are a variety of ways to spice up chaas and give your own twist to it. But if you want to reduce your weight, we highly recommend cucumber chaas. Adding cucumber to the drink is a great way to enhance its cooling as well as detoxifying properties. Cucumber having a high water content and being low in calories, is a great weight loss ingredient. Click here to know how to make Cucumber Chaas.

2. Jal Jeera

You might have heard that jeera (cumin) water is often recommended to those on a weight loss diet. Well, jal jeera is an elevated version of jeera water with more flavour and more benefits. A crucial element of jal jeera is tamarind, which is low in fat and rich in fibre. Jal jeera also contains a range of spices, the nutrients of which can help you on your weight loss journey. Furthermore, this drink used jaggery instead of sugar as a sweetener, making it even healthier. Need we say more? Click here for the step-by-step recipe for Jal jeera.

3. Sol Kadi

Another traditional drink you can opt for is Sol Kadi, a Konkan speciality. This soul-soothing drink has a base of kokum and coconut, that lends it a wonderful flavour. It also contains ginger, coriander and chillies that give it an extra kick. Since kokum is high in fibre, it can help keep you satiated for longer. Apart from aiding in weight loss, this sol kadi is also widely considered to help relieve digestive issues. Click here for the complete recipe.

4. Coconut Water With Sabja Seeds

Coconut water is the go-to summer drink for many of us. This natural beverage is almost unparalleled in its benefits. If you are on a weight-loss diet, we have a special suggestion. Add some soaked sabja seeds to your coconut water before consuming it. These seeds do not have a strong taste, and hence you won't find the combination strange. But sabja seeds are packed with nutrients that can help manage your weight and also keep you cool and energised. You could replace sabja seeds with chia seeds. Another drink you can try is a coconut mint cooler with lemon and honey. Click here for the recipe

5. Watermelon Basil Cooler

It would be wrong to not take advantage of watermelon during this season. This low-cal fruit has a high water content that keeps you refreshed and can also help you burn belly fat. Basil is known to boost metabolism and thus it can help you in your weight loss goals. This cooler is made using sparkling water (soda), which can actually make you feel fuller and hence reduce your cravings. However, if you substitute plain soda with another flavoured soda or aerated beverage, you should keep a check on its sugar and sodium content before considering it for your weight loss diet. Click here for the full recipe for Watermelon Basil Cooler.





Beat the heat and stay true to your fitness goals with these drinks!



