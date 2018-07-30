Is It Safe To Have Mushrooms In Monsoon? Here's The Answer

Sushmita Sengupta | Updated: July 30, 2018 14:49 IST
The nip in the air has come as a welcome respite from the scorching heat that had begun to become unbearable with each passing day. The endless rains may have had a crippling effect on many aspects of everyday life (Read: traffic, water logging on roads, disrupted cable connection), but there are still many who are loving every bit of the monsoon showers. Monsoon is also infamous for the bevy of infections it brings alongside. The moisture-ridden atmosphere is a perfect breeding ground for bacteria and microbes, which is why it is twice more likely for you to catch an infection or flu during this season.
It is true that monsoon and cravings go hand in hand. There is something about the weather that makes you want to grab everything greasy and good that falls in your sight. But the truth is that, one needs to be extra cautious of their diet in monsoon. It is also advisable to eat less of oily and fried foods as they tend to get too heavy on our digestive system. Raw foods are also a no-no during this season.