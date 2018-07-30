Is It Safe To Have Mushrooms In Monsoon? Here's The Answer

Monsoon and pakodas go hand in hand



Mushroom is another veggie that is often asked to be put at bay during the damp weather. Mushrooms grow on damp soil; some say that mushrooms are very likely to be infested by harmful bacteria during monsoon. Hence, they are best to be avoided during monsoon. But there are some who say that mushrooms are loaded with healthful antioxidants and vitamins that are good for the immunity and gut health during this weather and must not be completely ruled out from the diet. So what should you do? Avoid them or have them? Here's what experts say:



Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora ND, says that there is no need to eliminate mushrooms from your diet completely. You can have them if they are washed and cooked well. According to her, "Mushrooms are full of nutrients; add them to stews or chicken broth and enjoy this low calorie food. Try the dried varieties like shiitake and black mushrooms as they have healing properties and are also reported to fight against cancer cells in the body."











(Also Read: 10 Best Indian Mushroom Recipes)





There is no need to eliminate mushrooms from your diet completely









Bangalore-based nutritionist Dr. Anju Sood also agrees, "There is absolutely no problem with eating mushrooms. It is the variety of mushroom that you must be careful of. Certain varieties are poisonous. But the regular button mushrooms that are available in the markets are usually safe to eat. Make sure you buy mushrooms from trusted stores. There have been studies that state that mushrooms are often coated with harmful pesticides to make them look plump and fuller. Buy organic mushrooms and wash them well."



So, there it is. There is nothing inherently wrong with mushrooms. Make sure you check for the above mentioned factors before including mushrooms in your monsoon diet.



