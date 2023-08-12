For people who like to host, ensuring that your guests go back satisfied is of utmost importance. This includes addressing all their needs and, of course, pampering them with delicious snacks and cocktails. Now you can certainly serve them regular alcohol straight out of the bottle. But there's something about a beautifully curated cocktail that makes the entire experience even more special. Don't worry; you don't have to be a trained bartender for this. All you need are a few basic ingredients and some patience. Let's introduce you to some delectable gin cocktails that you can serve your guests.

Gin is a popular choice for cocktails. Image Credit: iStock



Here Are 5 Gin-Based Cocktails That You Should Try This Weekend:



1. Cranberry Gin And Tonic (Our Recommendation)

Cranberry juice, gin, and tonic water come together to make this gorgeous ruby-coloured cocktail. Its fruity and refreshing flavour makes it the perfect drink to welcome your guests this weekend. Garnish with a lemon wedge to add a hint of tanginess. Click here for the complete recipe.



2. Japanese Berry

To make this concoction, add gin, berry puree, martini bianco, pineapple juice, and a few basil leaves to a cocktail shaker and then pour into a martini glass. The result is this delicious Japanese Berry drink with subtle sweet and sour notes and a lovely red colour. Click here for the complete recipe.



3. Spiced Mule

A classic mule is traditionally made with vodka, but this one is gin-based and is an absolute must-try for all the gin lovers out there. Fill a mule mug with ice cubes. Add gin, lemon juice, and dashes of aromatic bitter. Top it with some ginger beer and garnish with a cinnamon stick. Serve it to your guests along with yummy snacks. Find the complete recipe here.



4. Mango Gin Singer

If you're a mango lover, give this interesting mango gin cocktail a try before the season ends. The sweet flavour of mango blends perfectly with the tanginess of lemon juice and the crispness of gin. Cinnamon and mint leaves add a refreshing taste to this cocktail. It will certainly be the highlight of your weekend party. Find the complete recipe here.



5. Kerala Lady

As unique as the name of this cocktail is, its taste is equally interesting. Made with vanilla-flavoured gin, cardamom, pineapple syrup, and lemon juice, this drink is sure to surprise you with its exquisite flavours. You'll also need some fresh rose petals and an egg white for garnish. Want to give it a try? Find the complete recipe here.







Whip up these refreshing gin cocktails this weekend and sip away all of your worries! Happy Weekend!