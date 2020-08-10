SEARCH
Gopalkala Recipe — An Easy Janmashtami Prasad Made With Chiwda, Ghee, Jeera And More!

One of the traditional prasads prepared on Jamashtami is Gopalkala. It is super easy to make at home and is prepared with the combination of yogurt, cucumber, coconut, chiwda , green chillies and salt.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: August 10, 2020 13:47 IST

On Janmashtami, devotees wake up early and prepare different kinds of prasad

Highlights
  • Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna
  • Janmashtami falls on 11th August this year
  • Janmashtami is one of India's most significant festivals

With Janmashtami right around the corner, all Krishna devotees around the world are at an all-time high. Janmashtami falls on 11th August this year, some people would be celebrating it on 12th August 2020. Janmashtami celebrates the birth of Hindu God Krishna, the son of Devaki and Vasudev. Janmashtami is also known as Krishna Janmashtami or Gokul Ashtami.

(Also Read: Janmashtami 2020: 5 Easy Sweets You Can Prepare For The Festive Bhog

On this day, devotees wake up early and  prepare different kinds of prasad and bhog to offer to the deity. One of the traditional prasads prepared on this day is Gopalkala. It is super easy to make at home and is prepared with the combination of yogurt, cucumber, coconut, chiwda , green chillies and salt. The savoury treat could be one of the offerings on ‘chappan bhog', a bhog dedicated to Lord Krishna comprising fifty-six sweet and savoury items.

drco4538

Here's how you can make Gopalkala at home:

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup soaked chiwda or poha
  • 4 tbsp curd
  • 2 tablespoons of fresh coconut, grated
  • 1 small-sized cucumber, peeled and chopped
  • 1 teaspoon ghee
  •  2 green chillies, finely chopped
  • 1 tsp jeera seeds
  • Salt for taste
  • Coriander leaves for garnishing

Method:

1. Soak the chiwda in water for 3-4 minutes.

2. Drain the water and keep it aside.

3. For seasoning, heat the ghee on medium flame, add cumin seeds and allow it to crackle, add some green chillies and fry for one minute. You can add a teaspoon of mustard seeds in here too.

4. Now, take a large mixing bowl, add the soaked chiwda, and now add some yogurt, cucumber, coconut, salt as per your liking. Pour the seasoning on top. Give everything a nice mix, garnish with coriander leaves.

Your Gopalkala is ready to serve. Happy Janmashtami Everybody!

