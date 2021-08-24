The festival of Janmashtami is just around the corner. Also referred to as Gokul Ashtami, this annual Hindu festival celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna - the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. For the unversed, 'Janm' stands for birth and 'Ashtami' stands for the eighth day of the month. Every year, this festival falls on the eighth day (Ashtami) of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in Shraavana or Bhadrapad, as per the Hindu lunisolar calendar. This year, Janmashtami falls on August 30, 2021. Some people will also be celebrating it on August 31, 2021.

Janmashtami 2021: Date And Time (Pooja Tithi) Of Gokul Ashtami And Dahi Handi:

Janmashtami Tithi - 30th August 2021





Nishita Puja Time - 11:59 pm to 12:46 am on 31st August 2021





Duration - 00 Hours 47 Mins





Dahi Handi - 31st August 2021





Ashtami Tithi Begins - 11:25 pm on 29th August 2021





Ashtami Tithi Ends - 01:59 am on 31st August 2021





Janmashtami 2021: How Is Janmashtami Celebrated In India:

Gokul Ashtami is celebrated in India with much fun and fervour. Devotees sing and dance and throng the temples to worship Lord Krishna. People also arrange pujas at their homes. They clean and decorate the house, put new clothes and ornaments on the idols of their beloved Kanha ji. Besides people also observe ritualistic vrat and prepare 'chappan bhog' for Lord Krishna.

For the uninitiated, chappan bhog is a special Prasad prepared for Lord Krishna that consists 56 sweet and savoury food items. While most of the dishes vary as per the devotee's choice, one Prasad that remains common on every bhog thaali is makhan mishri.





Janmashtami 2021 Recipe: Significance of Makhan Mishri | How To Make Makhan Mishri:

Legend has it, Lord Krishna loved makhan (white butter). This is why Mother Yashoda used to feed him makhan mishri (sweetened white butter) every day. Following the ritual, devotees prepare makhan mishri on this day for Lord Krishna.





Makhan mishri is very quick and easy to make. All you need to do is churn some fresh white butter (or get it from nearby halwai), add mishri (sugar crystals) to it, mix and offer. You can also add some chopped nuts to it to make the dish yet more delicious.





