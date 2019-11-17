Jashn-E-Lucknow: Crowne Plaza Today's Food Festival Is A Tribute To Awadhi Kababs, Korma And Curries

The food festival is an ode to the last Nawab of Awadh

Relish melt-in-mouth kababs, feisty kormas and more at the Jashn-E-Lucknow food festival that is taking place at Edesia, Crowne Plaza Today Okhla. If you identify as a meat lover, this festival is tailor-made for you. Jashn-E-Lucknow is a 15-day long festival, celebrating the culinary marvels of Hazratganj, Chowk and Aminabad. We were told that the royal food festival is an ode to the last Nawab of Awadh, Wajid Ali Shah, who was put in exile towards the last part of his life. In his reign, Lucknow's refined culinary techniques captured the fancy of many travellers from abroad. In addition to the royal courts, the streets of Lucknow also flourished as a variegated food hub. The lavish buffet spread is an attempt to recreate iconic and mouth-watering Awadhi treats like Galauti Kebab with Ulta tawa paratha, Murgh Malai Kebab, Baked Badam ka shorba, Paya Yakhani Shorba, Murgh Lucknowi Korma, Sheermal, Taftan and Kulfi. And that's not all! To soak in the vibrant Nawabi culture, Edesia, the restaurant has also revamped itself as Qaisar Bagh of Lucknow Inspired by the spectacular palace built in the reign of Wajid Shah, Edesia would feature a Royal Dastarkhwan/Bawarchi Khana, Pari Khana (resident quarters of queens), Jilaun Khana (Jail), Madhushala (the bar), Royal decor elements like Bughhi, Meena Bazaar (marketplace to buy Lucknowi Chikankari kurtas and other regional handicrafts).





Feast like a true Nawab at Edesia's latest food festival, with a whole lot of nostalgia and trivia interspersed in between.

Here are the details:





Date: 15th November to 30th November, 2019





Timings: 7 pm to 11 pm





Price for buffet: INR 2099 plus taxes





Venue: Edesia at Crowne Plaza Today New Delhi Okhla









