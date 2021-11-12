Birthday celebrations are truly special – it's the day when everyone pours in wishes and blessings for you and you are treated with some of your favorite dishes and sweet treats! Janhvi Kapoor recently posted a picture of their father Boney Kapoor's birthday and the actor looks overjoyed in them. Boney Kapoor turned 66 on 11th November and it seems that his close birthday celebration was organized by his daughter Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and his younger brother Sanjay Kapoor. While adorable wishes came in from his all four children, we've got to admit that Jhanvi's complaints were the most relatable!





Much like all of us, Janhvi and Khushi have their fair share of sibling rivalry and it is clear with her captions on the birthday pictures. She wrote "Happy Birthday Father!! To the best man in the world, I love you'' and further added: "Even when you give her more attention" in the second picture. Janhvi's annoyed expressions say it all!

Janhvi Kapoor with her family

In the first picture posted by the young actor, we could see that the celebration was as flavorsome as it was fun! The bunch posed in front of the camera while an exotic dessert platter waited for them on the table. Plates of desserts and sweet treats were decorated on a bed of dry ice. In the first picture, we can see an ice cream sandwich of sorts - a dollop of whipped cream sandwiched between slabs of brownies. In the other bowl is melting ice cream too.

In the second picture, we get a better view of the other items on the platter. A basket of exotic and delicious fruits like the rambutan, dragon fruit, pomegranate, and mangoes are stacked alongside a small chocolate pastry.

Boney Kapoor's birthday celebration

Boney Kapoor had a gala time with his daughters on his special day and we can't wait to see what other treats does this Dubai trip hold for the Kapoor sisters!