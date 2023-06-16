When it comes to new and innovative recipes, the internet serves up plenty of inspiration. We often come across all sorts of unique dishes that people create in their own kitchens and actually turn out delicious. Remember when the tomato and feta pasta was all over the internet? And so was the frothy Dalgona coffee. We definitely carried out plenty of kitchen experiments during the pandemic, and it turns out, even Janhvi Kapoor did the same. A Korean noodles recipe from Janhvi Kapoor's kitchen has been trending recently and it got us quite intrigued.

Janhvi Kapoor spoke about the recipe in a video shared by Netflix India on YouTube. She got her friend Nikhil Kini to try some of her favourite dishes, among which were Korean noodles. Explaining how she came up with the Gochujang noodles recipe, Janhvi Kapoor said, "During the lockdown, I saw a bunch of cooking videos and travel shows. So I saw a recipe for really quick noodles. You basically just take Gochujang in a bit of cream and lots of cheese. And you have like, yum garlicky noodles."

The Gochujang noodles recipe was given a healthy twist by Janhvi Kapoor. She used zero-carb noodles in their making and even added a bit of protein to make them even healthier. "I've put in some vegetables and sausages for some protein. These noodles are actually zero-carb noodles," she said in the video. A number of internet users and food bloggers then tried their hands at making this delicious Korean noodles recipe by Janhvi Kapoor. Take a look:

Popular blogger Prachi Agarkar (@lets_eat_with_prachi) tried her hands at recreating the Korean noodles recipe shared by Janhvi Kapoor. The video has gone viral, receiving over 1.1 million views and 50k likes. She made a delicious paste with Gochujang sauce and other Korean-style ingredients like brown sugar and pepper flakes. Then, she added garlic, onion and butter to make a base for the noodles. The gochujang paste was then mixed in, along with cream and cheese as mentioned by Janhvi Kapoor. Lastly, the boiled low-carb noodles were added in and the dish was served garnished with spring onion.

Here Is The Full Recipe For Korean Noodles Shared By Blogger Prachi Agarkar:

Ingredients:

1 packet Low carb Shiitake noodles

1 cup mushrooms and bell pepper sauteed in some olive oil

2-3 chicken sausages or any other protein of choice

1 tbsp butter

5-6 garlic cloves

2-3 spring onion whites

For Sauce mix:

2 tbsp gochujang

1 tsp Korean pepper flakes

1 tbsp light soy sauce

1 tsp brown sugar

1/4 cup water

2-3 tbsp cream

Some grated Parmesan cheese

Method:

Prepare the sauce mix by combining all ingredients and setting it aside. Sauté the chopped vegetables and cook sausages as per the desired method and set aside In a pan, add some butter and sauté garlic and spring onion whites. Add the prepared sauce mixture and let it simmer till the oil separates. Add the low-carb noodles followed by cream and cheese. Add the cooked veggies and sausages. Add spring onion greens and enjoy!

What did you think of the Korean noodles recipe? Tell us in the comments below.