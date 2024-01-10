In the mosaic of spices in a typical Indian kitchen, turmeric stands tall as a golden elixir. This spice is revered not only for its vibrant hue but also for its myriad health benefits. As winter casts its chilly spell, the inclusion of this prized ingredient in our diet becomes even more crucial, offering warmth and fortification. However, the true treasure lies in the raw form of turmeric. Kacchi haldi (raw turmeric) is celebrated for its intensified flavour and concentrated goodness. If you are looking for ways to savour raw turmeric during the winter season, try the recipe for Kacchi Haldi Achaar. This pickle not only preserves the essence of raw turmeric but also transforms it into a zesty, flavorful delight - a perfect amalgamation of taste and well-being during the winter months.





This delightful pickle, crafted from the potent turmeric root, adds a burst of colour, flavour, and health benefits to your plate. The recipe was shared by nutritionist Leema Mahajan on her Instagram handle.

Also Read: Does Cooking Turmeric Destroy Its Benefits? Here's The Answer!

Is Turmeric Good For Pickle?

Absolutely! Turmeric, with its earthy and slightly bitter taste, not only enhances the pickle's flavour but also contributes a host of health benefits. Known for its anti-inflammatory properties and rich antioxidants, turmeric elevates the nutritional profile of the pickle, making it a tasty and wholesome addition to your meals.

Is Pickled Haldi Good For You? Here Are The Benefits of Haldi Pickle:

Beyond its aromatic appeal, Kacchi Haldi Achaar packs a punch of health benefits.

Turmeric's active compound, curcumin, is a potent anti-inflammatory agent and antioxidant powerhouse.

Including turmeric in pickle form amplifies its absorption, offering a flavorful way to combat inflammation and boost immunity.

Raw turmeric is a rich source of antioxidants and vitamin C.

The pickle is also renowned for aiding digestion, supporting skin health, and providing relief from common colds.

Additionally, the blend of aromatic spices in the pickle not only tantalizes the taste buds but also adds their unique set of health benefits.



Also Read: Ever Heard Of Lakadong Turmeric? It's The World's Finest Spice From Meghalaya

Raw turmeric offers many health benefits.

Image Credit: iStock

How To Make Kacchi Haldi Achaar | Raw Turmeric Pickle Recipe:

Creating this golden delight is a simple yet rewarding process: Wash, peel, and chop the turmeric. Dry roast fenugreek seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, mustard seeds, kalonji, and carom seeds. Grind them into a fragrant mix using a mortar and pestle. Heat mustard oil in a pan, and infuse it with asafoetida, garlic, and the masala mix. Saute until aromatic, then add the chopped turmeric. Introduce red chilli powder, salt, and black pepper. Mix well, cover, and let it cook. Add jaggery and allow it to meld further. Transfer this golden concoction into a jar, squeeze a lemon, mix, and store in an airtight container.





Watch the complete recipe for raw turmeric pickle here.

Your Kacchi Haldi Achaar is ready to bring a touch of sunshine to your meals - a flavorful journey from the kitchen to your plate! Try this recipe today! For more special Indian pickle recipes, click here.