It's monsoon season, and it's time to get cosy with a warm cup of chai and a plate of crispy, flavourful pakodas! For many of us, pakodas and monsoon go hand in hand. Onion pakoda, aloo pakoda, mirchi pakoda and bread pakoda are some popular choices. But have you ever tried pakodas made with kache kele (raw banana)? Yep, that's right! Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, these pakodas will make your monsoon even better. We bet you won't want to miss out on this opportunity! The recipe for these unique pakodas was shared by the Instagram page @pawar_omkar.

Also Read: Monsoon Snacks: 5 Tandoori Recipes That Hit Different When It Rains Outside

What Makes Kache Kele Ke Pakode A Must-Try?

Kache kele ke pakode is a game-changer for anyone who loves crispy and flavourful snacks! Made with raw bananas, these pakodas are a perfect blend of texture and taste. They're super easy to make and are a great way to use up raw bananas. Whether you're looking for a monsoon snack or a side dish for your next gathering, you'll love these pakodas.

Are Kache Kele Ke Pakode Healthy?

While kache kele ke pakode is a delicious and satisfying snack, it's fair to say that it's not the healthiest option due to the deep-frying process. However, raw bananas are a good source of fibre, and vitamins, which can provide some nutritional benefits. To make it slightly healthier, you can try baking or air-frying the pakodas instead of deep-frying.

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Ensure Kache Kele Ke Pakode Turns Out Crispy?

The secret to crispy kache kele ke pakode lies in the preparation and frying process. Make sure to dry the banana slices after soaking them in water, as excess moisture can make the pakodas soggy. Fry the pakodes at the right temperature. If the oil is too hot, they'll burn, and if it's too cold, they'll absorb excess oil. Also, be sure not to overcrowd the kadhai - fry in batches for perfect crispiness.

What To Serve With Kache Kele Ke Pakoda?

Kache kele ke pakode is a versatile snack that can be served with a variety of chutneys and beverages. Some popular options include:

Spicy tamarind chutney or mint chutney

Masala chai or hot coffee

A refreshing glass of lemonade or iced tea

You can also serve it as a side dish with your favourite Indian meal or as a snack on its own.

Kache Kele Ke Pakode Recipe | Raw Banana Snack Recipes

To make these pakodas, you just need a handful of ingredients and about 20 minutes of your time. Follow these steps:

Start by peeling the raw bananas and cutting them into thin slices.

Soak them in a bowl with boiling water for some time.

In the meantime, add besan, rice flour, baking soda, salt, and turmeric powder to another bowl.

Gradually add water to form a smooth batter. Mix well.

Dry the soaked banana slices and dip them in the prepared batter, ensuring they are well-coated.

Heat oil in a kadhai and deep-fry them until they turn golden brown and crispy.

Once done, transfer them to a plate lined with tissue paper to drain excess oil.

And voila - you've made yourself a batch of crispy, hot kache kele ke pakode!

Watch the full recipe video below:

Also Read: 5 Instant Rasam Recipes For Quick Immunity Boost This Monsoon

We bet your mouth is watering after watching the video. So, why wait? Quickly head to your kitchen and make yourself a plate of these monsoon-special pakodas.