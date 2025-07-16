Rain outside. Music on, and something smoky and tandoori lying on your plate. That, right there, is the monsoon vibe we all crave. There is something about smoky, spicy tandoori snacks that pairs perfectly with grey skies and lo-fi music. Maybe it is the way the masalas taste when the weather is a little moody, or how the charred edges of the food add just the right amount of comfort to our vibe. It is the season that calls us to the kitchen and urges us to make some delicious snacks at home. If you, like us, are a fan of eating something hot and charred while it pours outside, you are in for a treat. We have some delicious recipes for tandoori snacks that will make your monsoon evenings even more memorable. We understand if you want these delicious flavours without the effort. This is where your food delivery app can do the grunt work for you. But if cooking is on your mind, check out these 5 delicious tandoori snacks that will pair extremely well with your playlist and the vibe.

5 Tandoori Recipes That Hit Different When It Rains Outside

1. Tandoori Paneer Tikka Is A Monsoon Favourite

Photo: Pexels

Soft paneer cubes marinated in yoghurt, ginger-garlic, and deliciously smoky spices—who can say no to that? Grilled to perfection, tandoori paneer tikka is juicy, smoky and irresistible. Just add a squeeze of lemon, a sprinkle of chaat masala, and pair it with mint chutney. Whether you are into jazz or indie rock, this delicious tandoori snack is a universal crowd-pleaser. Check out this easy recipe for tandoori paneer tikka.

2. Tandoori Chicken Wings Are Ideal Rainy Day Snacks

Photo: Unsplash In a rush? Can't cook? Order from

Sticky, spicy, and packed with flavour, tandoori chicken wings are a must-have in the monsoon. The tandoori marinade gives these wings a bold kick, and the smoky preparation adds a depth of flavour that deep-frying simply cannot match. Pair it with your monsoon playlist and indulge in this delicious snack while it pours outside. Find out how you can make tandoori chicken wings at home. Not in the mood to cook? Let your favourite food delivery app bring the wings to your doorstep while you build your Spotify queue.

3. Tandoori Mushroom Skewers For Plant-Based Snackers

This one is for all the plant-based foodies. Tandoori mushroom skewers are perfect if you enjoy smoky and earthy snacks. Freshly cut mushrooms marinated in spiced yoghurt absorb flavours beautifully. It is the kind of snack you will want to have again and again with your monsoon jam. Light, satisfying, and full of flavour—it is completely worth your time and taste buds. Here is how you can make tandoori mushroom skewers at home.

4. Tandoori Aloo Is Comfort Food With Crunch

If you have not tried tandoori potatoes yet, then you are missing out. Baby potatoes coated in a spicy masala mix and roasted until crisp on the outside and buttery on the inside. Serve them with a dash of lemon and coriander chutney, and you have got yourself a snack that is as comforting as an old Kishore Kumar song. Find an easy recipe for tandoori aloo here.

5. Tandoori Soya Chaap Brings Spice And Protein

It is chewy, meaty, and perfect for vegetarians who want all the smoky fun without the meat. Here, soya chaap gets a full spice bath before being grilled and cooked in a tandoor. Packed with protein, extremely satisfying, and honestly underrated—tandoori soya chaap is that one snack for those who like their monsoon evenings with a side of heat and heartiness. Check out an easy recipe for tandoori soya chaap here.





