Monsoon brings much-needed relief from the heat, but it also comes with sniffles, colds, and low immunity. This is where rasam comes in - a comforting, tangy South Indian broth that's not just a soul-soother, but also a powerful immunity booster. Rasam is traditionally made with spices like black pepper, cumin, garlic, and tamarind - all known for their healing properties. And the best part? It's light, quick to prepare, and easy on the tummy. Here are 5 instant rasam recipes you can whip up this monsoon to warm your body and strengthen your immunity.





Also read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Rasam Powder For Restaurant-Style Rasam At Home

5 Instant Rasam Recipes For Strong Immunity:

1. Pepper Garlic Rasam (Milagu Poondu Rasam)

Why it works: Black pepper clears congestion and garlic has antibacterial and antiviral properties.

Ingredients:

Crushed garlic - 5 cloves

Black pepper - 1 tsp

Cumin seeds - 1 tsp

Tamarind extract - 2 tbsp

Mustard seeds, curry leaves, and a pinch of hing for tempering

How to make:

Boil tamarind extract with salt, turmeric, and the crushed spices. Add 2 cups of water and bring to a frothy boil. Temper with mustard seeds, garlic, curry leaves, and serve hot.

2. Lemon Rasam

Why it works: Packed with vitamin C from lemon, this rasam is refreshing and aids digestion.





Ingredients:

Lemon juice - 2 tbsp (freshly squeezed)

Moong dal (lightly cooked and mashed) - 2 tbsp

Ginger - 1 tsp grated

Green chilli - 1

Coriander, mustard seeds, and curry leaves

How to make:

Heat water with ginger, chilli, and dal. Once warm, remove from flame and mix in lemon juice. Temper with mustard seeds and curry leaves. Do not boil after adding lemon.







(Also Read: Pepper Rasam: Boost Your Immunity With This Flavourful South Indian Soup (Recipe Inside)

Rasam can be made in different ways.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Tomato Rasam

Why it works: Tomatoes are rich in antioxidants and lycopene, great for immunity and skin.





Ingredients:

Ripe tomatoes - 2

Tamarind - 1 tbsp extract

Rasam powder - 1 tsp

Crushed garlic - 2 cloves

Black pepper and cumin - 1/2 tsp each

How to make:

Crush tomatoes and simmer with tamarind, spices, and garlic. Add water and boil until frothy. Finish with tempering of mustard seeds and curry leaves.

4. Coriander Rasam (Kothamalli Rasam)

Why it works: Coriander leaves detox the body and are high in antioxidants.





Ingredients:

Fresh coriander - a handful, ground to a paste

Cumin - 1 tsp

Green chilli - 1

Tamarind extract - 1 tbsp

Rasam powder - 1/2 tsp

How to make:

Mix tamarind with coriander paste and spices. Boil, then simmer for a few minutes. Temper and serve hot as a drink or with rice.





Also Read: Rasam Recipe: A Step-By-Step Guide To Making The Perfect One At Home

5. Turmeric Rasam

Why it works: Turmeric is a natural anti-inflammatory and immunity booster.





Ingredients:

Turmeric powder - 1/2 tsp

Ginger - 1 tsp grated

Crushed pepper - 1/2 tsp

Tamarind extract - 1 tbsp

Jaggery - a pinch

How to make:

Boil all ingredients with water for 10 minutes. Add tempering of ghee, mustard seeds, and curry leaves for flavour.





These rasams don't just taste amazing - they help your body stay strong during the monsoon. Whether sipped from a cup or poured over steaming rice, rasam is your monsoon hug in a bowl.