Kadhi is one of the most popular and comforting dishes in Indian cuisine, enjoyed in various forms across the country. From the Punjabi kadhi with crispy pakoras to the Rajasthani version with a fiery tadka, every region has its own unique take on this classic dish. The beauty of kadhi lies in its simplicity - curd, besan, and spices come together to create a warm, flavourful meal. And now, adding to this delicious list, we have an exciting new version! Since matar (green peas) are in season, it's the perfect time to give this fresh and flavourful Matar Ki Kadhi a try.

What Makes Matar Ki Kadhi A Must-Try?

Matar Ki Kadhi is a delightful twist on traditional kadhi, featuring the sweetness of green peas balanced with tangy curd and aromatic spices. The combination of besan, curd, and a flavourful tadka makes it a comforting and nutritious dish perfect for any meal.

What To Serve With Matar Ki Kadhi?

This kadhi pairs beautifully with steamed rice, jeera rice, or even bajra roti for a wholesome meal. You can also serve it with a side of papad and pickle to enhance the flavors.

How To Make Matar Ki Kadhi | Matar Ki Kadhi Recipe

The recipe for this matar ki kadhi was shared by the Instagram page @mygardenofrecipes. To begin, whisk curd and besan together in a large bowl until smooth. Add turmeric powder, coriander powder, red chilli powder, and water. Whisk again, ensuring there are no lumps. Next, heat oil in a pan and add panch phoron, hing, and curry leaves. Once they start to splutter, add ginger, garlic, and green chilli paste. Saute for about a minute, then add sliced onions and green chillies.

Pour in the prepared besan-curd mixture and cook on a low flame, stirring continuously for 3-4 minutes. Add water, fresh peas, and salt. Mix well, cover with a lid, and let it simmer for 15-20 minutes. For the tadka, heat oil and add dried red chillies, curry leaves, and red chilli powder. Pour the tadka over the kadhi and garnish with fresh coriander. Serve hot!

Will you try this matar ki kadhi recipe? Let us know in the comments section below!