Whether you know it as pani puri or golgappa, this humble street snack is one of our all-time favourites. The tangy and fulfilling treat tantalises our tastebuds and leaves us wanting more with every bite. These days, many experiments with pani puri are being tried out by street food vendors featuring additional elements like chocolate, ice cream and more. And recently, another innovation with pani puri from Ahmedabad has left the internet aghast. A video featuring pani puri filled with kadhi instead of pani has made foodies collectively cringe. Take a look:

Called 'Kadhi wali Panipuri,' or 'Kadhipuri', the video was from a street-side stall in Ahmedabad. Popular Instagram blogger @foodiepopcorn shared the clip of the bizarre creation from Instagram. In the clip, we could see several puris being taken and filled with fried boondi. Then, the popular sweet and tangy kadhi was added to the puris and served directly in a bowl.

The video of the pani puri kadhi received 216k views and 4.1k likes since the time it was posted. The bizarre dish did not go down well with internet users. People wanted to know why such a dish was created in the first place when the original pani puri tasted just fine. "Panipuri ko baksh dena chahiye yaar [At least leave panipuri out of this]," wrote one user. "Justice for Panipuri," called out another. "Ek zahar wali bhi bana do [Make another one with poison in it!]," said another user.

What did you think of the pani puri filled with kadhi? Tell us in the comments.