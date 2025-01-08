Kadhi is one of those dishes that we simply can't get enough of. Loved for its tangy and spicy flavours, just one bite instantly transports us to heaven, doesn't it? While Punjabi kadhi is timeless, there are several other varieties, such as Gujarati kadhi, Sindhi kadhi, and Maharashtrian kadhi that are popular. However, have you ever heard of or tried bajra ki kadhi? Bajra, also known as pearl millet, is a powerhouse of essential nutrients and can be used to make various recipes, including this bajra kadhi. Once you try it, it might just become your new favourite kadhi recipe. Intrigued to know how to make it? Read on!

What Makes Bajra Ki Kadhi A Must-Try During Winter?

Bajra ki kadhi offers an interesting twist to the regular kadhi. In this recipe, besan (gram flour) is replaced with bajra. As we all know, bajra is high in fibre and has a low glycaemic index, making it a super healthy option. Plus, it's packed with warmth and great for boosting immunity. So, while bajra ki kadhi will satisfy your taste buds, it will also keep you fit and healthy.

What To Serve With Bajra Ki Kadhi?

Just like regular kadhi, bajra ki kadhi tastes best when savoured with steaming hot rice. But if rice isn't your first preference, feel free to enjoy it with roti or a crispy paratha. It'll taste just as good. Don't forget to serve some sliced onions, papad, and achaar on the side.

How To Make Bajra Ki Kadhi At Home | Bajra Ki Kadhi Recipe

The recipe for bajra ki kadhi was shared by the Instagram page @diningwithdhoot. To make it, add curd, bajra flour, red chilli powder, salt, hing, and haldi to a bowl. Mix well. Gradually add water and whisk until there are no lumps in the mixture. Next, heat oil in a pan and add jeera, mustard seeds, coriander seeds, methi seeds, and hing. Saute for a minute, then add garlic chilli paste and sliced onions. Allow it to cook for a few minutes. Add the curd mixture, bring it to a boil, and let it simmer for about 20-25 minutes. Garnish with fresh coriander and kasuri methi. Top the kadhi with a spicy tadka and serve hot! Your bajra ki kadhi is ready to be savoured!

Looks delicious, doesn't it? Make this bajra ki kadhi at home this winter and impress your family with your culinary skills.