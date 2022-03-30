





One of the most celebrated actresses of the aughts, Kajol is one iconic celebrity who never goes out of style. From winning hearts with her tomboy persona in "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" to playing the ultimate 'punjabi kudi' in "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham", Kajol's phenomenal acting skills are what make her characters memorable. That's not all, her quick wit, raw humour and bubbly personality just make us fall in love with her more and more each day. She is unapologetic about her opinions and doesn't shy away from eating whatever she wants! We can always find her indulging in something delicious, and recently, we spotted her with an extremely popular delicacy that foodies are obsessed with! Take a look:

Kajol's mid-week indulgence was all about biryani! She uploaded a video of the biryani on her Instagram story, sharing her foodie moment with all her fans and followers. As you can see, the biryani was fresh out of the stove as it was still in the huge utensil it was cooked in. The royal rice dish looks just mouth-watering delicious, making us crave some biryani at home!





Biryani is one evergreen classic that needs no introduction! The aromatic rice paired with flavourful masalas is slow-cooked to give it the signature taste. This one-pot dish is a complete party meal itself, but it can be paired with side dishes like raita and salan. Here's how we can recreate this dish at home!





Click here for the recipe for veg biryani.





Click here for the recipe for chicken biryani.





Kajol is one celebrity foodie that we can't help but relate to. From serving biryani goals to sharing quirky food puns, Kajol knows how to keep her 12.3 million followers entertained. What did you think of Kajol's biryani moment? Do tell us in the comments section below!